Tararua District Council local elections hopeful Punga Mullins has withdrawn his nomination following the death of father Koro Mullins on Monday.

In a post today on the facebook page Punga Mullins for Tararua District Council, he said: "Due to heartbreaking circumstances I will be withdrawing my candidacy from this year's local government elections."

"Dad is my biggest support, mentor who guided, inspired and challenged me everyday to be the best I can be," he said.

He doesn't rule out a later bid to follow in the footsteps of his father, who served three terms, from 1998 to 2007, on the Council which has its base in hometown Dannevirke and stretches from Norsewood to Eketahuna.

He was one of 13 candidates for the four North Tararua Ward seats, and said: "Who knows what the future may hold, but I am truly sorry I won't be able to stand this time around."

With voting papers printed and distribution starting on Friday, along with those for all other mayoral, council and board votes in the triennial Local Elections throughout New Zealand, ending with the closing of voting on October 12.

Meanwhile Koro Mullins was at home with family today and is expected to be taken onto Makirirkiri Marae just south of Dannevirke at 9am on Thursday. The expected number of mourners has resulted in a decision to have the final service in the Dannevirke Town Hall, on Friday, starting at 11am. Day tangihanga ending on Friday.