He's been on Rotorua Council since 1989, but even after 30 years, Charles Sturt says he has more he wants to achieve.

In this in-depth interview with Local Focus, Councillor Sturt talks about the challenges facing the city as it continues to grow, with more land being made available for housing and better infrastructure.

"I want to provide the continuity, and the stability that this council has always had, and to make sure we get people elected to the council who are going to work for the people of Rotorua - and not their own agendas."

But Sturt would not be drawn on who he was referring to.

