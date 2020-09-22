A plan for climate change, and a pathway for homes and thriving communities will be on the agenda for a Rotorua Lakes Council meeting tomorrow.

The morning meeting will decide whether the council's Climate Action Plan will go to public consultation - even though it was already on the council's website for comment on September 7.

The plan's progression to the council was celebrated with a high five between one of the oldest district councillors - Trevor Maxwell - and the youngest - Fisher Wang - at committee level on September 3.

Approval to refer the plan to the council was unanimous at that stage, making it highly likely to scale its final hurdle to community engagement tomorrow.

The document stated the council expected the plan to return to the council for final sign-off by November 26, the last council meeting of the year.

The plan proposes targets for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and sets a target of reducing non-biogenic emissions to net zero by 2050 and biogenic methane emissions by 24-47 per cent compared to the council's 2015/16 baseline emissions.

It also proposes an interim target to reduce non-biogenic emissions by 30 per cent and biogenic methane by 10 per cent by 2030, compared to the 2015/16 baseline.

Biogenic methane is produced by natural sources such as animals and plants, and non-biogenic emissions are mostly made up of carbon dioxide.

The meeting will also include the potential adoption of the council's draft homes and thriving communities strategy, He Papakāinga, He Hāpori Taurikura.

On June 11, council strategy manager Jean-Paul Gaston told the a Strategy Policy and Finance committee meeting the strategy would mean land and infrastructure would be identified and established to "enable the development of up to 2000 homes".

The strategy was developed by the council and Te Tatau o Te Arawa and aims to put people and wellbeing "at the heart of [the council's] work to deliver more housing" and "ensure communities are supported, safe, healthy and connected, with homes that match needs, and access to services and facilities", according to the council website.

Tomorrow's meeting will be held at 9.30am in the council chamber and is open to the public. The agenda for the meeting can be found at rotorualakescouncil.nz.