

Lower Northland is set to boom over the next 30 years, with almost 30,000 new home sites identified for towns and their surrounds in Kaipara.

The home sites are signalled for the mainly rural area in the newly adopted Kaipara District Council spatial plan - the district's first.

The housing growth is identified for urbanisation on more than 1000ha of rural Kaipara land. The use of this rural land also includes industrial, commercial and mixed commercial/residential expansion with about 14,000 new lots.

The Kaipara Spatial Plan – Key Urban Areas – Dargaville, Maungaturoto and Kaiwaka is aimed at managing and attracting growth over the next 30 years.

Advertisement

If the plan eventuates it will see each town boom. In the 2018 Census Dargaville's population was 4794, Kaiwaka's was 2139 and Maungaturoto's almost 1300.

The spatial plan identifies low, mid and high growth scenarios for uptake on 28,700 house lots. It has been put together through working closely with the community including mana whenua, papakainga housing among its considerations.

"Kaipara District Council has never undertaken planning of this size, shape and scale before," said the mayor, Dr Jason Smith.

Kaipara mayor Jason Smith says the council is undertaking its largest ever planning exercise that could see almost 30,000 new homes built in the district.

New Zealand local authorities are newly required to develop spatial plans under the Government's National Policy Statement on Urban Development Capacity 2016, to guide and provide for growth.

District planner Paul Waanders said housing densities identified in the new plan are at levels never before seen in Kaipara's urban areas.

The draft spatial plan for Mangawhai, one of New Zealand's fastest-growing centres, is to go out for consultation now New Zealand is in Covid-19 restriction level 1.

Another major spatial plan for 17 smaller Kaipara settlements is also under way, housing growth part of its consideration.

The welcome signs are out at Dargaville, Kaiwaka and Maungaturoto with up to 28,700 potential new house lots identified for the towns and their surrounds over the next 30 years.

The newly adopted Dargaville, Maungaturoto and Kaiwaka plan shows 14,900 of the new identified house lots for about 1130ha of rezoned existing rural land - almost 7000 in Dargaville, 5600 in Maungaturoto and 2400 for Kaiwaka.

Advertisement

More homes are also identified on top of this, for rezoned current residential land, with 13,800 dwellings – Dargaville 11,700 and Maungaturoto 1630.

Other residential intensification is also earmarked - for current commercial land in Dargaville and Maungaturoto town centres, rezoning for mixed-density residential, retail and offices with buildings potentially up to three storeys tall.

The welcome signs are out at Dargaville, Kaiwaka and Maungaturoto with up to 28,700 potential new house lots identified for the towns and their surrounds over the next 30 years.

About 3500 of the centres' new homes on rezoned rural land are earmarked for high-density development - town houses, terrace houses and retirement villages typical with a minimum 300sq m lot size.

About 8200 are in medium-density zones (minimum 500sq m lot size). About 3200 are in low-density zones (minimum 750sq m lot size).

Maungaturoto, with its 1300 residents, has emerged as a major urban growth area. The town's footprint looks set to treble. About 7200 new houses are identified - 5600 on existing rural land, 1600 of these high density. Further intensification comes via rezoning existing residential areas with 1630 house lots, including high and medium densities.

Other housing in rezoned commercial centre intensification adds to these numbers. The town offers major opportunity to become a Maungaturoto-based Auckland commuting hub, its existing direct rail link on the North Auckland rail line (currently freight only) spatial planning reveals.

The welcome signs are out at Dargaville, Kaiwaka and Maungaturoto with up to 28,700 potential new house lots identified for the towns and their surrounds over the next 30 years.

Major urbanisation is also identified for Kaiwaka with 2700 new house lots for the town. About 200ha of rural land are identified for new housing, along with intensification of existing residential areas.

The town's position on Northland's pending four-laned Auckland to Whangārei highway corridor is a key growth influence. Significant urban growth is expected along this route.

Kaiwaka-based Auckland rail commuters could be serviced by a northern Topuni railway stopping point about 2km south of the town, alongside what's currently State Highway 1, according to the plan.

New Kaiwaka SH1 traffic lights have been suggested plus a main highway pedestrian underpass to improve safety and better link the town. There's also a new 10.5ha town centre.

Kaiwaka's population has been forecast to grow to about 5000.

In Dargaville, about 18,700 new homes are identified for 600ha – about 11,700 via infill intensification of existing residential areas and almost 7000 from rezoned rural land.