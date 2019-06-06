A new system to record gun incidents with more detail to protect police and communities is progressing well.

The new system, Gun Safe, will record incidents and details whenever police encounter firearms.

Deputy Commissioner Michael Clement said although they were only in the early stages with three months worth of information collected across the country, they were building a picture they needed.

"Staff are feeding into a central system to help tell the story behind each firearm they encounter in their communities.

"This is about safety; the safety of our police officers and the people in our communities.

"We want to know more about the misuse of firearms in our communities."

The new process has officers alert the communications team or district command centres when they encountered and seized a firearm, when they attend an incident where a firearm has or is suspected of having been misused, or when one is presented at them.

The new process' main point of difference from how gun incidents were previously recorded was it brought all the information together in one place.

Firearm details, information on the type of event around the misuse, the location it happened, and more of the story from the officers involved.

"It's about giving us richer information in a consistent way, in a central location," Clement said.

Which would give police a broader understanding of the event and the surrounding circumstances, Clement said.

"We already have firearms data, what we are doing is deepening the information we have around firearms encounters so we can have a better appreciation of what our staff face every day.

"The evidence base we develop over time will tell us more about the environment our staff work in.

This will ensure, to the extent we can, that decisions are made in the best interests of keeping our staff and communities safe."