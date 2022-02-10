Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Weight-loss guru tells governments: Control Big Food like Big Tobacco

12 minutes to read
By Nicky Pellegrino

It's time for governments to step in to regulate ultra-processed foods, says weight-loss guru Michael Mosley. By Nicky Pellegrino.

In 2020, Michael Mosley did something out of character: he started eating junk food. Mosley is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.