Sonia Fincham's miraculous story of her twin baby's survival against the odds is just one of the many reasons Rotorua people are being asked to give generously at the Supper Club fundraiser next week. The eternally grateful mother talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about how the Ronald McDonald House Charities retreat in Ngongotahā took away her stress and heartbreak - even if just for a week.

When Sonia Fincham's twin boys were born at 28 weeks, she was told one of them wasn't going to make it.

Baby Daniel was just 650g. His brother, Aiden, was 1250g and the pair had to be born by emergency caesarean because Daniel's placenta was failing.

"I slept in a parent room for two weeks and for three or four of those nights they said 'I am going to wake you up [when the time comes] and de-line him and let him die on your chest'.

"So for those nights I would go to sleep expecting to be woken up for my baby to die but he just kept going. He is amazing, he is utterly incredible."

Despite being so tiny, suffering a treatment injury that resulted in him losing a large portion of his bowel, having two stoma bags for five months, having paediatric chronic lung and suffering a brain bleed, little Daniel pulled through.

Sonia Fincham and her two boys, Daniel (left) and Aiden, aged 4.

Daniel spent 195 days in Waikato and Tauranga hospitals. After 75 days when Aiden was discharged, Sonia had to pay for carers to look after him in a Hamilton motel while she was with Daniel in hospital. Aiden wasn't allowed back to the hospital to see his brother for more than two months given the infection risk.

By the time Daniel was 1, it was obvious he wasn't keeping pace with his twin brother. They are now 4 and are very different children.

Daniel has dyskinetic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He can't walk, hold his head up or sit unassisted, he is deaf and has bilateral cochlear implants, uses oxygen from a machine at night to breathe and suffers from chronic gut pain and food and bowel issues.

"We are in and out of hospital constantly."

Although he can't speak, he has good comprehension.

"He understands written and sign language, he just can't verbalise it."

Sonia Fincham lands a kiss from her son, Aiden, while enjoying a cuddle with his twin brother Daniel. Photo / Stephen Parker

As a solo mother, Sonia deals with Aiden's separation anxiety as well as having a sibling with high physical needs.

As some relief, Sonia was given the opportunity last year to stay at Rotorua's family retreat based at Ngongotahā that is run by the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The two retreats, on the shores of Lake Rotorua, operate with funds thanks to the Supper Club charity events in Rotorua.

Sonia and the kids were supposed to go in February last year but Daniel became sick and the trip had to be delayed until June.

"They were so good about us not being able to go and that's the nature of having a sick child. We are so unreliable socially."

Sonia said she didn't like to speak publicly about their troubles but she felt so strongly about the benefits of the retreats, she wanted people to know just what it meant to her.

She took her father to Rotorua so he could help her manage with the twins.

"It was amazing. There was a booklet of vouchers and suggestions of things we could do."

They went on the Lakeland Queen, Treewalk, Paradise Valley Springs and her father and sons had their first meal at McDonald's.

She said the Rotorua hospitality was outstanding, including the Lakeland Queen chef who made Daniel a special meal suitable for his diet and the Treewalk staff who attached a car seat to a trolley allowing Daniel to experience the elevated walk.

Pictured at last year's Supper Club event are (from left) Ronald McDonald, Paul Hickey from The Hits, and Rob and Linley Parry. Photo / File

"He loved it so much, he was just ecstatic."

She said the retreat itself was so well set up.

"The view of the lake was just beautiful. It was just cleansing being there."

She said it was great for families like hers, most of whom were doing it tough on low incomes, to spend time with their children while their careers took a back seat.

Sonia, who is a trained physiotherapist, works six hours a week taking physio appointments and teaching Pilates.

"It's ongoing, 24/7, neverending care. I have a home pharmacy, there is never a long break from caring for Daniel and there's never an off button.

"We live on low incomes and don't have the luxuries of holidays and breaks so going there to the retreat was utterly beautiful. Rotorua people are just gorgeous."

Supper Club

This year's Supper Club, being held on Tuesday next week from 5pm, is shaping up to be the biggest yet, says organiser Rob Parry.

The event is sold out and Parry hopes to raise at least $160,000 which would take the total amount raised over the 11 years it's been running to $1 million.

At Supper Club, 50 tables of eight are sold for $110 a ticket. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner that night.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua from 5pm where an auction of donated goods is held and the table draw is made.

Among the prizes is a $20,000 European cruise donated by helloworld Rotorua Travel and Holland America.

Ticket-holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night. All food and drinks are donated by the venues.

Parry said each year the kindness of locals blew away the organising committee.

"We are humbled with the generosity of the restaurateurs who make their places available to us and go all out creating a memorable dining event. The business community of Rotorua have also been amazing with the huge array of donated goods that we will auction for Ronald McDonald House Charities which will cover the operating costs for the family retreat in Ngongotahā."

• Although tables are sold out, there are still some tickets left for the Nissan Qashqai raffle donated by Nicholson Nissan that are selling for $50 each (limit of 1500 tickets). For a ticket, email robparry@xtra.co.nz.