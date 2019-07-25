The Ōtūmoetai Eels are just one game away from making the Waikato Rugby League finals and they'll have to topple a competition giant to secure their place - but they're ready.

After beating the Ngaruawahia Panthers 22-12 in their quarter-final on Saturday, the Eels will take on unbeaten Taniwharau in Saturday's semifinal. Taniwharau have been the benchmark of the competition in 2019 winning all eight games on their way to booking the top qualifier spot and amassing 276 points in the process.

It will be a big game but Ōtūmoetai coach Grant Sundborn says his side are ready.

"We sent

