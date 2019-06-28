On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
many, the distinction that comes with being an Olympic silver medallist would be enough. But Bay of Plenty kayaker Luuka Jones knew she had more in her.
After a lot of hard work and preparation she was able to achieve success again, securing her first podium finish at an ICF canoe slalom World Cup on the Bratislava course, in Slovakia last weekend, picking up another silver.
"It's something that I've wanted to achieve for a long time you know, I didn't want to retire having only achieved an Olympic medal. It's a huge field over there and it's a coursethat I've raced at in the past and yeah, it's a great result," the Tauranga paddler said.
"It's a big water venue, I raced the worlds there in 2011 and a World Cup there in 2013.
"I definitely lost a couple of seconds at the top of the course."
Just days after claiming that silver, the former Waiariki Academy of Sport student is back in the Bay, spending less than two weeks catching up with family, her sponsors and of course training.
"It is a quick trip really and it is a long way to come back but I definitely think it's worth it," Jones, who became the first New Zealander to win an Olympic medal in canoe slalom at her third Olympics in Rio in 2016, said.
"I came home two years ago for a couple of weeks and it really broke up the trip, you know, six months away is quite a long time and it's nice to come back and catch up with family and just remember what New Zealand looks like."
As expected for an elite athlete of Jones' calibre, it's not all play for the paddler, making the most of hometown training sessions.
"I'll do mostly gym sessions and flat water paddling and it's actually a really good opportunity to catch up with my kind of sports providers, you know the team of people behind me from High Performance Sport, catch up with my sponsors."
Jones' next big competition takes place in Prague in August, but she has plenty to keep her busy beyond that.
"It's a big year, it's Olympic selection at the world champs end of September and after that I stay in Europe for 10 days and then go straight to Tokyo for a training camp. The Tokyo Olympic course is finished, I guess they're fine tuning it but we've got a test event there in October."