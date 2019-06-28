many, the distinction that comes with being an Olympic silver medallist would be enough. But Bay of Plenty kayaker Luuka Jones knew she had more in her.

After a lot of hard work and preparation she was able to achieve success again, securing her first podium finish at an ICF canoe slalom World Cup on the Bratislava course, in Slovakia last weekend, picking up another silver.

"It's something that I've wanted to achieve for a long time you know, I didn't want to retire having only achieved an Olympic medal. It's a huge field over there and it's a course

