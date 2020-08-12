A circus with a difference has arrived in Katikati featuring the world's first 5D holographic aquarium and safari.

Zirka Circus is the only circus of its kind in New Zealand - and it has just embarked on a 10-year anniversary tour with its new show, Into the Future.

One of the 5D holographic images of a tiger.

The Zirka circus has successfully been entertaining families in New Zealand for over a decade and the brand new show will bring a whole new level of entertainment to town.

Performing arts, theatre and showtime are all wrapped up in this world-class performance, which can be enjoyed by all ages.

Leading the way in New Zealand with new technology, Zirka is reintroducing animals to the circus arena through 5D holographic images.

Sit in awe as the world's most beautiful creatures fill the circus arena and experience the world's first holographic action filled-aquarium and a stunning safari sensation come alive.

Take a step "Into the Future" and be spellbound as 20 award-winning international artists astound the audience with their magic, juggling, balancing and demonstrate that even the sky isn't the limit.

Be captivated by acts of pure exhilaration, glimpses of madness, met with gasps of enthralment and squeals of delight.

The Sphere of Fear.

Here by popular demand and after glowing reviews from the 2019 Sydney Royal Easter Show is the world's biggest "Sphere of Fear". Watch in disbelief as four motorbikes of madness accelerate at the speed of light.

The Zirka Circus big top is set up next to Bridgestone Tyre Centre in the Kotahi Lane carpark area. Bring the family - shows start on Friday at 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday 1pm and 4pm. To book tickets phone 027 469 4752.