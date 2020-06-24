New Zealand Red Cross is reviving the Red Cross Parcel - an iconic symbol of hope - to provide Kiwis with a boost during Covid-19.

With the support of major partner AMI and thanks to donations from Air New Zealand, Bunnings, Countdown, CBRE, Dettol and Glen 20, New Zealand Red Cross will deliver parcels to people who may be in need due to Covid-19 and who are supported through Red Cross services.

In Katikati, 14 parcels have been delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients. Each parcel contains a range of essential goods to bring comfort and hope, including hygiene items, edible treats, blankets and wellbeing resources.

Katiakti Red Cross volunteer shopper Daniel Wilks shopping for elderly residents during lockdown.

"These parcels are about more than just providing essential goods and wellbeing information - they are about spreading kindness and hope.



"We know that Kiwis are doing it hard right now and this is just one of the ways we are helping people in need," says Shaun Greaves, New Zealand Red Cross' general manager humanitarian development.

"For the past few weeks, we've been calling people who are staying at home, providing welfare support and psychological first aid. We've heard through these calls just how important it is for people to know that there is someone who is thinking about them," says Shaun.

"We are delighted to support New Zealand Red Cross to provide parcels to Kiwis in need. We really believe that even the simplest act of kindness through a phone call, or a parcel delivered by a friendly Red Cross team member, can make all the difference in the world," says Kevin Hughes, IAG executive general manager customer and consumer, responsible for AMI.



Reckitt Benckiser (RB) is providing New Zealand Red Cross with a selection of disinfectant products from trusted brands.

"In the current climate, hygiene has never been more important. As a leader in this space, we are dedicated to supporting all New Zealanders, though we are cognisant that our nation's most vulnerable – including the elderly – may be struggling to get their hands on our products. We want to do what we can to help them get through this," says Marc Reitsma, country manager at RB Hygiene New Zealand.

Red Cross Parcels are part of New Zealand Red Cross' history and have been, in many cases, a symbol of hope.

"There are many great stories of how Red Cross Parcels gave prisoners of war hope during World War II and, in some cases, saved a life by providing vital sustenance and the hope to keep on living.

"Our goal is that this revival of Red Cross Parcels will once again be a symbol of hope for people in need during Covid-19," Shaun says.

Alongside these parcels, and with the support of amazing volunteers across Aotearoa, New Zealand Red Cross continues to deliver vital services to the community through Covid-19.

These services include delivering Meals on Wheels to people needing help with their meals, supporting former refugees and assisting the community alongside Civil Defence groups and the Ministry of Health.

Recipients of these parcels have been chosen based on existing relationships.

Around 3700 parcels will be distributed nationwide this month to Meals on Wheels recipients and former refugee families currently supported by New Zealand Red Cross.