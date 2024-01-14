Naomi Dyer, left, and Malcolm Dyer, right.

Dr Malcolm Dyer passed away only a week after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

It shocked the Kāpiti community, whom he was very involved with throughout his life – but it was especially shocking to his family.

Malcolm, who was a general practitioner for over 15 years and most recently worked at Paraparamu’s Coastal Medical Rooms, died just over a year ago, aged 52, after being diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer.

The malignant tumour originates in another part of the body and spreads to the liver via the bloodstream or lymphatic system.

Since Malcolm died so soon after his diagnosis, the original source of the cancer was never discovered.

His daughter, Naomi, said her father has always had a passion for sports, and recalled how he used to destress from work by going on long runs or biking through the hills.

“He was part of the running club in Kāpiti for years and was involved in many of the events they held.”

Malcolm Dyer loved running.

He loved participating in adventure runs and had completed the Big Bang Adventure Race only nine days before he became sick, and five weeks before he died.

But one of his favourite races was The Goat - a 20-kilometre run on the Round the Mountain track at Mt Ruapehu.

To honour her father, Naomi has decided to compete this year.

“Dad did The Goat a couple of times and loved the race – so I decided to do it in his honour.”

But she’s decided to take it a step further and do it fully kitted out in her naval battle PT rig, consisting of boots, trousers, and a dry-fit shirt – an ode to something her father once said to her.

“On my graduation from junior officer common training, Dad said that it was one of the proudest days of his life.”

She’s looking forward to race so she can continue her father’s legacy.

“I would like to have done The Goat with him at some point, but I am extremely proud that I get to do this race in his honour.”

To give back to Mary Potter Hospice, which “cared for dad with love and compassion”, Naomi has also decided to create a Givealittle page to raise money for the charity. On Monday it stood at $3695.

“I want to give back to them and help ensure that they can remain free for future families.

“They are an incredible asset to the community.”

Naomi will be participating in The Goat on January 24, and you can find the Givealittle page at givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/the-goat-for-the-hospice.