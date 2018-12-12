Three new Justices of the Peace were sworn in at Tauranga's McLean House yesterday.

James Napier, David Rolfe and Jeannie Bruning are the newest JPs to be sworn in in Tauranga.

Registrar for the Bay of Plenty JP Association, Reverend Brian Hamilton, congratulated the three new JPs to the role.

"They are going to be taking on a very fulfilling role," he said.

Advertisement

Hamilton said there were 240 active JPs in the Bay of Plenty and they were always looking for more, particularly those aged in their 50s and 60s.