Non-viability forced a small airline that competed with Air New Zealand on the Auckland to Whangārei route to temporarily pull the pin less than a year later.

Fly My Sky flew its inaugural flight into Whangārei on its 10-seater Britten Norman Islander twin-engine plane in October 2018 and after a slow start, picked up business but struggled to compete with the national carrier.

The company stopped its Whangārei flights in October last year but still runs services from Auckland to Great Barrier Island.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones— a staunch critic of Air New Zealand in the past — warned the national airline not to use the opportunity to "gouge" consumers.

"While we as a government is unable to set their ticket prices, one has to remember it was the public that bailed them out in the past so they have an obligation to ensure their prices are not so injurious that people give up their holiday or are being forced to drive on already clogged roads to go from point A to point B.

"I urge them to put into practice fair cost and fair travel and not engage in gouging consumers," he said.

Fly My Sky owners were unavailable for comment but Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti, who was instrumental in getting the airline to open up competition, said he was made aware the company had been struggling.

"Some of their flights have been full, others have been patchy and so the decision was made to cancel the route and to look at it later. It's very much a watching brief for now."

Reti said issues often cropped up during any business start-ups but he was pleased Fly My Sky continued to maintain the service until the company absolutely had to pull out.

He hoped the airline would re-start service, saying Air New Zealand needed competition on the route.

Fly My Sky stopped flying into Whangārei because of poor uptake of passengers. Photo/John Stone

An Air NZ spokeswoman said in February last year, the national carrier shrunk its lowest domestic fares by up to 50 per cent, including on the Auckland to Whangārei route.

"We offer seats between Auckland and Whangārei from as low as $39 one way. Naturally, the cheapest fares tend to sell first. We recommend customers get in early to secure the best deals."

Air NZ welcomed the new airline's entry into the Northland market when Fly My Sky launched its service into Whangārei on October 29, 2018 with only its chief executive Keith McKenzie and Reti on board.

The return flight had just one passenger.

The airline flew into Whangārei twice daily from Monday to Friday, with a one-way fare of $99 including 23kg of luggage.

Return flights were at 6.55am and 1.20pm, returning to Whangārei at 8.25am and 2.45pm.

It's not the first time Jones has had a dig at Air New Zealand, particularly on its ticket prices on regional routes.

As a retail politician, Jones said he stood up for regional travellers and the pressures put on them.