It's well and truly a buyers' market at present as a glut of houses for sale in Northland, coupled with low interest rates, are making homes more affordable.

While reduced sales numbers are typical during the winter months, Northland has seen the greatest reduction in median house prices of all regions in the second quarter of this year — down 7.1 percent or $35,500 — compared with the previous quarter.

According to the latest Home Affordability Report prepared by Massey University, a reduction in median house prices in Northland played a huge part in driving affordability up.

Home affordability is

