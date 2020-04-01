The Firearms Safety Council Aotearoa New Zealand is reminding firearms owners of basic firearm safety rules during the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown period.

Deputy Chairman Bill O'Leary said while the lockdown is stopping hunters from going out on the Roar during this peak hunting period, it provides "a good opportunity" for maintenance of firearms.

"It is disappointing that hunting is postponed for the four weeks of the lockdown," he said.

"Hunters should make the most of the chance to ensure their rifles and other firearms are in perfect working order ... give them a good clean, check that screws and sights are tight, secured and in safe working condition."

He also urged all firearm owners to comply with basic safety rules.

"Treat the rifle, shotgun or airgun as loaded at all times, and make sure the barrel is always pointing in a safe direction."

But the safety focus is paying off with numbers of firearm accidents in the home falling, O'Leary said.

"Fifty years ago, the Commissioner of Police reported a firearms accident in the home every month ... now, such incidents are very rare events," he said.

"We want to remind all firearm owners to not let their guard down during the current health crisis when they are cleaning and maintaining their hunting equipment," O'Leary said.

"We want everyone to be properly prepared to go and safely enjoy their hunting when the lockdown is lifted."