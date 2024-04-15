The cast and crew of Blackadder — The Golden Age, which opens on Friday night at Levin Little Theatre.

It was probably the stickiest situation since Sticky the stick insect got stuck on a sticky bun.

With opening night of the Blackadder production at Levin Little Theatre only days away, one of the main actors was forced to pull out, leaving rookie director Reon Materman feeling as if fortune had vomited on his eiderdown.

“We have an amazing cast who have taken to it like ants to honey and things were running so smoothly, almost too smoothly,” he said.

“I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”

Reon Materman as Frank Spencer alongside Betty (Krystal Connell) in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em at Levin Little Theatre last year. He makes his directing debut in Blackadder — The Golden Age, which opens on Friday.

It was a nervous time for Materman in what was his directorial debut, after being involved in shows at Levin Little Theatre for more than a decade.

He rang production manager Sonya Grimstrup, who came up with a plan so cunning you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel.

Grimstrup approached 16-year-old Charlette Taylor-Tonkin, who she knew to be a talented dancer and performer through her involvement with previous shows at the theatre.

But even Grimstrup was surprised at how quickly Taylor-Tonkin slotted into the role of Kate-Bob after only one script reading and one dress rehearsal at the weekend.

Charlette Taylor-Tonkin during rehearsal for Blackadder — The Golden Age, which opens at Levin Little Theatre on Friday.

“She has a phenomenal memory for lines. She is an incredible talent, and so directable,” she said.

“It could have been a tragedy for morale, but it has really lifted spirits and boosted morale.”

Materman said the production team breathed a huge sigh of relief watching Taylor-Tonkin slot into the role seamlessly during weekend rehearsal.

“It’s amazing she has been able to take this up and absolutely get stuck into it, completely out of nowhere,” he said.

Taylor-Tonkin admitted to a few nerves before the dress rehearsal. But she had been involved in enough theatre — she played Tinkerbell in the Spiderella production last season — to know the drill.

“Everyone has been really welcoming,” she said.

Materman, who also does stand-up comedy in his spare time, was a huge Blackadder fan, so jumped at the chance to be involved.

Levin comedian and thespian Reon Materman is directing Blackadder — The Golden Age.

He had watched every episode of the Blackadder television series more than once, and the movie too. The play was based on the 1980 original BBC series written by Rowan Atkinson, Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

“It’s three different episodes mashed into one. Blackadder fans will love it. It invokes silliness and there’s been a lot of laughter during rehearsals,” he said.

The production had a cast of about 20, with more crew working backstage who had been preparing for months before opening night. They had a couple more days to iron out any wrinkles.

“This has been my first time as a director and it has taught me a whole other side to shows and how they operate, and has given me a new-found appreciation of all the directors I’ve worked under,” he said.

The Details

What: Blackadder — The Golden Age

Where: Levin Little Theatre

When: Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 28