Rongomau hitting good numbers for Netball Horowhenua

The Rongomau club will have five senior teams again this season.

The rebirth of a netball and basketball club in Horowhenua that went into hiatus seven years ago can be put down to old-fashioned hard work and love for the game.

In short time Rongomau, which was only revived last year, has quickly become a thriving multi-sport club with an impressive number of players registering again this season.

The club had five senior netball teams take the court last season - as well as five basketball teams - and an early-season player muster suggests the club will have the same number of senior netball teams again this year.

Rongomau club president Natalie Martin said it is on track to have at least as many teams again.

“It’s been so heartening to see people coming back to Rongomau. We’ve also had strong support from local businesses, who have helped fund our equipment and uniforms,” she said.

“Netball and basketball are great ways to get out into the community, and we wear our supporters’ logos with pride.”

Rongomau was founded in 1962 as a pioneering sports and Ngā Manu Kōrero club. It was re-established last year at the suggestion of club founders, using the original club colours, logo and prize cups.

Martin’s mother Joanne was one of the club’s founding members, as was current club patron Raewyn Woodley, who praised the new club committee for its efforts in helping revive the club.

Rongomau junior netballers.

“It’s awesome to see the club revived and going forward, and I thank Natalie and Jackie Shaw [vice-president] for that,” she said.

“It’s an honour to be a patron, and it was nice of Nat to ask.”

Woodley only ever played for one club since she started with Rongomau at the age of 13, so it was great for players from her era to see the club continue and it brought back memories of former players and club faithful.

“I have great memories of playing with Karina Hapurona, a strong founding player, Linda Hirini, and Pat McGregor, all of whom have now passed away,” she said.

“Our patrons back then were Auntie Reta, Jimmy Hapurona, Bash and Nora Williams, and members of the Broughton whānau.”

Natalie Martin said as a youngster she was inspired to play netball by those players, and they were now inspiring the rebirth of the club.

“We use our original player cups, and we are proud to have inherited the original Karina Hapurona and Kathleen Pareatakore Broughton Memorial Trophies. As well as this, there are special awards for our Lil’ Maus.”

Junior players were a key focus for the club and it was working with schools to make sure any players of school Years 4, 5 and 6 who weren’t part of a team still had the chance to play netball.

The club also had “Lil’ Maus”, which encouraged junior player to participate in a Future Ferns junior programme run by Netball Horowhenua.

Sponsorship support has allowed the Rongomau club to invest in uniforms for junior players.

“The Lil‘ Mau teams support kids whose schools may not have the resources to provide training or teams themselves, particularly in those younger year groups, allowing them the opportunity to participate in a supportive club environment. With the help of sponsors we were able to pay all the kids’ fees, allowing them to play sport without the financial burden,” she said.

“Last year was the first time the programme was offered in Horowhenua, and it gave youngsters a chance to build skills for school netball. Our aim is to happily hand them back, when eligible or schools have sufficient numbers to field teams.

“Children are the future so have to be supported and encouraged.”

With the season due to start soon, Martin said the club’s focus was on continuing to rebuild.

“Much of the hardest work has been done in re-establishing the club. This year will be all about expansion and growth, and living the club’s values of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and sporting success.”