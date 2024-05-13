A full field of 32 teams contested the $10,000 Wheelhouse Sports Bar Men’s Open Fours tournament in Levin at the weekend.

It’s not often someone would swap Wanaka for Levin as a weekend destination, but $10,000 sure helps.

That is the prize booty for an annual Wheelhouse Sports Bar Men’s Open Fours tournament, which ensures a full field every year for three days of competition at Central Levin Bowling Club.

Tournament convener David Gray said it was no weekend soiree. Now in its 14th year, last weekend’s tournament attracted 32 teams from Queenstown to Tauranga - a total of 128 bowlers.

There was a full field again entered for the annual Wheelhouse Sports Bar Men’s Open Fours tournament at Central Levin Bowling Club.

“Many of the bowlers attending are regional representative players and have played and won in national events,” he said.

“The $10,000 in prize money is a real incentive and attracts top bowlers.”

Among the field was Hāwea Bowling Club representative Kyle McGowan, a former local who cut his teeth bowling at Manakau Bowling Club up the road as a teenager.

Kyle McGowan from the Hāwea Bowling Club near Wanaka never misses the annual Levin event.

He now lives in Wanaka and said he came back every year for the tournament and stayed at the Totara Lodge Motel directly across the road.

“I come every year. I wouldn’t miss it,” he said.

A feature of the Central Levin Club is its two natural greens, and the mild mid-autumn Levin weather has contributed to its ongoing success.

Local bowler Gary Wylie sends one on its way.

Gray said it would be a long way to come for some teams only to have the tournament washed out.

“Over the years Levin’s great climate has been a feature of this event,” he said.

Honours this year went to the Palmerston North team of Terry Johnson (skip), Wayne Coleman, Ian McLeod and Dave Shedlock, who finished ahead of a Marton team skipped by Scotty McGavin and a Johnsonville team skipped by Gareth Evans.

The winning Palmerston North team of Terry Johnson (skip), Wayne Coleman, Ian McLeod and Dave Shedlock.

Prize money was spread out over the competition and was played back to 14th place. The winners received $2000.

Gray said he would like to think teams would return regardless but there was no denying the prize money, helped by sponsor Wheelhouse Sports Bar and Kāpiti NuLook, gave the tournament an extra edge.

“The majority of the out-of-town teams return each year and stay in local motels, many rebooking for next year as they depart,” he said.

“The food we put on is pretty good too.”

With the exception of Saturday night, Central Bowling Club provided all meals free to the competitors and, for a small charge, supporters and visitors, he said.