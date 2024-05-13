Female vocal band Sparkles will play at the Foxton Music Month event on Sunday, May 19.

Female vocal band Sparkles will play at the Foxton Music Month event on Sunday, May 19.

Five Live Bands and Artists will perform at the Foxton Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, for a day of free music at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton on Sunday, May 19 from 11 am until 5pm.

At 11am local artist Maddy Bean, will open the day. Maddy is a youthful talented musician and will showcase her musical prowess with a delightful blend of singing and guitar. She will be performing covers.

At 12 noon Loaded Brass, the 12-piece Kapiti-based Latin American Jazz Ensemble, will entertain with their unique style of popular jazz. Led by David Langley, the band, featuring vocalist/drummer Bob Glensor, will charm the crowd with a mix of classic jazz and original compositions.

At 1pm it will be time for Sparkles, a versatile 5-piece covers band with exceptional female vocals, renowned for their wide musical range and ability to tailor their repertoire for the occasion. With years of experience and a seamless musical synergy, Sparkle effortlessly explores genres such as blues, easy listening, and rhythm and blues, captivating audiences.

At 2pm Brand New Secondhand, a modern Reggae Vibe band will be performing with their percussive musical sound with a classic feel.

At 3pm Kiwi band Uprising, hailing from Feilding and Marton, will take to the stage. Their music, primarily rooted in reggae, is a dynamic blend of old school, funk, rock, and groove, as described by Marton-based drummer and music teacher Richard Munt. Their repertoire encompasses both originals and covers.

The Foxton event is part of Music Festivals and Events NZ, is a celebration among a series of eight events held throughout NZ’s May Music Month.

There will be a free children’s bouncy castle for this event and koha sausage sizzle.

Music Festivals and Events NZ will be hosting the Levin Adventure Park Event as part of the spectacular Levin New Zealand Music Month Events being held in Levin on May 25, featuring local bands with Steve Poulton’s C3P0 and Clint Taylor’s Self Adhesive.

The Details

What: NZ’s May Music Month ‘24– Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton.

When: Sunday, May 19, 11am-5pm.

Where: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton.

Wet Weather Venue: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Library, 92 Main St, Foxton.

Why: A NZ’s May Music Month Celebration of Local and District Wide Music Performance.

Cost: Free Community Event.



