Horowhenua-Kāpiti supports red card and tackle height trial

New tackle height laws will be rolled out for trial and community and school level this season. Photo / Club Rugby

New tackle height laws will be rolled out for trial and community and school level this season. Photo / Club Rugby

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union has joined other unions from around New Zealand in support of a tranche of rule changes for the 20024 and 2025 seasons, including the trial of a 20-minute red card replacement rule.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed the changes will apply to all levels of the community game in New Zealand, including club and school rugby.

NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the decision affirmed the ongoing commitment to safety and positive player experiences at the grassroots.

“This is the first community trial for this innovation anywhere in the world and we’re proud that New Zealand continues to lead in finding ways to create a safer game that our participants love to play,” he said.

“We believe that this innovation suitably deals with the offending player, whilst also preserving the competition and experience for teams, coaches, spectators and referees.”

New laws requiring tackle height to be below the sternum will be trialled to community and school rugby level this season and next. Photo / Club Rugby

NZR first introduced the 20-minute red card to Super Rugby in 2020 to appropriately manage foul play without impacting the integrity of the match.

Since then, it has successfully featured in DHL Super Rugby Pacific, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship and Bunnings Warehouse Provincial Rugby competitions.

Now the rule will be trialled more widely to align professional rugby with community rugby. A player who has received a red card can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.

If a player receives a second yellow card which equates to an automatic red card, after a further 20 minutes, that red-carded player can be replaced. Further changes relate to tackle height, halfback positioning at the scrum and scrum pushing distances.

After successful trials in 2023, NZR confirmed in December last year that the reduced tackle height to below the sternum, a maximum scrum push for all community rugby (excluding senior premier club rugby) and half back offside at the scrum would all be implemented.

Community rugby rule changes 2024 and 2025:

1. Reduced tackle height to below the sternum targeting the belly area for all community rugby grades

The first tackler must tackle below the sternum and target the belly area. The second tackler can legally tackle below the shoulders in accordance with current rugby law.

2. Halfback offside at scrum for all community rugby grades

The halfback of the team that has not won possession in a scrum, must not advance past the tunnel until the scrum has ended. If they opt to stay in a position in front of their Number-8′s feet, they must stay within 1m of the scrum.

3. Maximum 1.5 metre scrum push for all community rugby, excluding senior premier club rugby grades

The maximum push of any scrum is limited to 1.5 metres, unless the scrum is within 5 metres of the goal line. Please note: Small Blacks rugby at U12 and U13s is already limited to a maximum 0.5 metre scrum push and Teenage rugby is limited to a maximum 1.5 metre scrum push irrespective of location on the field.

4. Red card replacement. If a player receives a red card, they may be replaced after 20 minutes by another player.