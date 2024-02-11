Foxton veterinarian Charlie Boyce is retiring after almost 50 years in the role.

Foxton veterinarian Charlie Boyce is hanging up his stethoscope. He officially retired at the beginning of last month. But it ain’t that easy to just walk out and close the door.

The telephone at the clinic keeps ringing. The fact that he’s still there to answer it speaks to the dedication he has had to the health of all manner of animals in the small Horowhenua township for almost 50 years.

“I’m trying to ease out of it,” he said.

The phone rings again. He answers, and politely explains to the customer on the other end that he is retiring. He’s doing his best to tidy up any loose ends, but the day will come soon when he turns the light out for the final time.

“Thank you for being with us,” he says to the caller.

A shelf at the clinic has a line up of thank you cards from clients and well-wishers. Boyce has become a well-known and respected figure in Foxton through his work.

A thank you card at the clinic of Foxton veterinarian Charlie Boyce.

During the last 47 years he has helped to treat cows, horses, donkeys, pigs, dogs, cats, guineas pigs, ducks, chooks, lizards, turtles, wild birds - even the occasional fish. He was acutely aware that in most cases pets were well-loved family members.

When quizzed whether he had a favourite animal, he said he had. Pigs.

“They’re a nice animal to work with. They’re intelligent,” he said.

“And the New Zealand gecko. It is arguably the most beautiful animal in the world.”

The 72-year-old has been trying to retire for a few years now. He was dealt a cruel blow in 2020 when his clinic was burgled of more than $10,000 worth of equipment, which meant he had to build up lost equipment and gear in an attempt to hand over the business as a going concern.

But with no buyers coming forward since then he has started to sell equipment and help steer his clients to other veterinary centres in Horowhenua and pass on notes. It was important to him that people had somewhere to go and knew where to go.

A note on the door of Foxton veterinarian Charlie Boyce to inform clients of his retirement.

Boyce studied veterinary science at Massey University and on graduating did a small stint practising in Pukekohe before moving to Foxton and initially setting up a clinic in Motuiti Rd. In 1980 he moved to the present site in Avenue Rd, where he has been ever since.

He has had a small commute to work each day. His house is right next door.

When he first moved to Foxton he mainly did farm work with large animals, but with advancing technology in that sector he eventually began to concentrate mostly on smaller animals, which has been his niche for many years now.

“Farming has changed. A lot of work is very routine and it has become more specialised,” he said.

He enjoyed his time working with all types of animals and even served the New Zealand horse racing industry, regularly attending meetings at the Foxton racecourse which is just down the road.

Foxton Racing Club ceased holding race meetings in 2011 when the grandstand and stables were the victim of an arson attack, but the local club still holds trial meetings. Boyce remained an advocate for Foxton as a racing venue.

“I still feel it’s one of the best grass tracks in New Zealand,” he said.

With his time nearly up he has had time to reflect on his working life. He said a career as a veterinarian was extremely fulfilling. It had its challenges, but was satisfying work, not just in helping animals, but helping people, too.

“I’ve had great friends and great support,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the support I have had from nursing staff. It’s been wonderful to have that support and a real empathy for the animals. I’ve been very lucky with staff and the people I have worked with.”

He plans to move from Foxton to be closer to family in Palmerston North.