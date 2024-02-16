Foxton Community Op Shop gifts profits

Community groups have benefited from funds raised by the Foxton Community Op Shop to the tune of $80,000 since it first opened more than a year ago.

Community groups have benefited from funds raised by the Foxton Community Op Shop to the tune of $80,000 since it first opened more than a year ago.

Community groups in Foxton gathered this week to say thank you to a second-hand shop that in the past year has donated a massive amount of money to their organisations.

Since opening little over a year ago, the Foxton Community Op Shop has donated a total of $80,000, shared between its chosen community groups Foxton and Foxton Beach Volunteer Fire Brigades, Hato Hone St Johns Ambulance and Youth Sport in Foxton.

The shop was manned by a team of nine volunteers who gave their time freely.

Profits were administered by a trust made up of representatives from those principal beneficiary organisations: Neil Robbie, Patrice Butler, Jenny Stokes, Julie Petersen, Shaun Sayer, Tom Zimmerman and treasurer Marie Reille, and they all meet bi-monthly.

The Foxton Community Op Shop has pledged to give its proceeds to four community organisations.�

Foxton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Shaun Sayer said the contribution the store was making to the community could not be understated.

“One of the biggest things for me is that you can’t do it without those that donate, those that volunteer and those that shop at the shop. It’s more successful than what I had expected and I think it’s bloody awesome,” he said.

Foxton Rugby Club chairman Nick McVeigh said they were grateful for the support of the shop and along with sponsors had helped a girls team to travel and compete at a tournament in Christchurch and a boys team to a tournament in Taupō last season.

The club, whose junior roster had risen from 70 to 150 players, were aiming to send teams to another event in Taupō.

“It’s brilliant for the kids and without the support of the Foxton Op Shop and sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do it,” he said.

“Funding is hard to come by for these different sports.”

Foxton Beach Fire Brigade senior station officer Ashley Banks said they used the funding to source and make fit for purpose a 4WD vehicle needed to attend medical events and emergencies at the beach, helping with radio equipment and rescue gear.

“These things we ‘need’ can become ‘nice to haves’ so we are lucky to have them,” he said. One fire brigade member makes wooden chopping boards which the shop stocks.

Handbags, shoes and linen are popular sale items at the Foxton Community Op Shop.

The fire service also helps the shop by collecting donated goods and families of members donate goods.

Hato Hone St John’s chairman Clint Grimstone said while their essential service was largely Government-funded, there was an annual shortfall of $1 million each year.

“The station requires TLC to maintain and that TLC costs money. We can prioritise the money we get to improving the workplace environment,” he said.

Shop manager Jenny Stokes said there was an awareness within the community that it was supporting its own by supporting the store.

“The Foxton community are supporting the work we are doing. This stuff doesn’t appear from just anywhere. It’s coming from garages and cupboards and they know the money that’s being raised is going to help the community and volunteer organisations.

“We have four primary support groups but are open to supporting other groups as need arises.”

The shop stocks all manner of items but is always short of linen like towels and sheets and there is an SOS for handbags. Other popular items are DVDs, books and clothing.

The shop is always in need of volunteers, too. More volunteers would enable the shop to open more days of the week.

The shop, located on State Highway 1 at the southern end of Foxton, is currently open Thursday to Sunday.