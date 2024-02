Foxton Community Op Shop gifts profits

Community groups have benefited from funds raised by the Foxton Community Op Shop to the tune of $80,000 since it first opened more than a year ago.

Community groups in Foxton gathered this week to say thank you to a second-hand shop that in the past year has donated a massive amount of money to their organisations.

Since opening little over a year ago, the Foxton Community Op Shop has donated a total of $80,000, shared between its chosen community groups Foxton and Foxton Beach Volunteer Fire Brigades, Hato Hone St Johns Ambulance and Youth Sport in Foxton.

The shop was manned by a team of nine volunteers who gave their time freely.

Profits were administered by a trust made up of representatives from those principal beneficiary organisations: Neil Robbie, Patrice Butler, Jenny Stokes, Julie Petersen, Shaun Sayer, Tom Zimmerman and treasurer Marie Reille, and they all meet bi-monthly.