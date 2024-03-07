Amnesty for Horowhenua homes leaking water

Studies have shown households with water meters use less water.

Every drop of water entering every house, building and rural property in Horowhenua will soon be counted at the front gate.

Horowhenua District Council is rolling out a universal water metering programme aimed at plugging costly leaks.

The meters will be called ‘leak detectors’ in a move to prompt residents to be proactive and stem an estimated 20 percent loss of the district’s finite water supply.

Council decided to roll out water meters district-wide at a meeting late last year. Already 40 percent of Horowhenua households had water meters. Foxton Beach has been metered for years.

But the big question remaining was how to impose fair penalties on residents using more than the allowable limit in lieu of getting any leaks repaired.

HDC decided at a meeting this week to modify its remissions policy to allow a three months amnesty after the first leak was detected to give residents reasonable time to fix it.

The Ōhau River.

The decision waives the first quarterly bill in the event of a leak.

After the amnesty, residents would be charged for excess water usage above the allotted amount of 1000 litres per day.

Improved monitoring means residents no longer learn of leaks via an astronomical water bill.

Historically, there has been a provision to apply to have 50 percent of that bill remitted and refunded, upon proof leaks had been repaired.

During the roll out contractors would be resourced to identify leaks within days and flexible payment plans are available to ease the shock of any bill associated with overuse.

Eventually, leak detectors will be automatically read weekly with residents able to sign up to receive alerts.

Just how much water would be saved - or income generated - by leak detectors was hard to gauge.

HDC chief executive Monique Davidson will report back to council on their financial effect by the end of the year.

Horowhenua District Council CEO Monique Davidson.

Any additional income generated from the leak detectors, less all available remissions, would be “ring-fenced” and used by council to offset future water rates.

A 2023 national study revealed the average daily water use per household was 543 litres and the average daily use per person was 237 litres.

The study also showed a distinct drop in usage when comparing households that were water metered, with those that were not.

Households with water metres used an average of 424 litres per day, while non water-metered households used an average of 682 litres.

The Building Research Levy and Water New Zealand-funded study revealed showering accounted for 31 percent of an average household’s daily water use. Flushing the toilet used 24 percent, turning a tap on 19 percent, a washing machine used 13 percent and a dishwasher 3 percent.

Water use was highest in summer and peaked around breakfast time. About two percent of water was lost through leaky taps and drips.

Meanwhile, the detector roll out and leak repair work is expected to create income for local plumbers.

HDC has consulted with plumbing firms.

Contractors installing detectors in Shannon will start next week. HDC has set aside $6.5 million over the next three years to complete the work.

Levin draws water from the Ōhau River at a site near Gladstone Road. HDC has consent for 15,000 cubic metres of water daily, although that drops to 13,000 cubic litres during low river flow periods. A growing population is putting pressure on supply.

There were plans in place for a new reservoir further up the Ōhau River in the future to create surety over supply.



