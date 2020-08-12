Rest homes are in lockdown, funeral homes are bracing for devastation, and women's refuges are preparing for violent households to spike again.

The news of a return to alert level 3 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of New Zealand came after four confirmed Covid-19 cases with no known source and another case of Covid in an isolation hotel in Auckland.

Two of the new cases travelled to Rotorua while showing virus symptoms and visited tourism spots including WaiOra Lakeside Spa Resort from August 8 to 11, Skyline Gondola Lodge on August 9 from 4pm to 6pm and Heritage Farms Art Gallery August 10 from 3pm to 4pm.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the visit to Rotorua of members of the infected family — the four confirmed community-based cases as revealed on Tuesday night — had not resulted in anyone being classified as a close contact and there were no other locations that presented risks besides Rotorua.

If there is another case in Rotorua a nationwide response will be necessary.



A managed isolation and quarantine spokesman said there were currently no plans to open more facilities in Rotorua or elsewhere in Bay of Plenty including Tauranga.

Rotorua currently has three managed isolation facilities; The Sudima and Ibis Hotels since June, and the Rydges Hotel since last month.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board incident controller Dr Joe Bourne said he was confident in the board's planning and preparedness as the country's restrictions tightened.

Yesterday, he confirmed there were no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Between August 3 and 7, 655 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the BOPDHB zone, compared to 532 tests the previous week - a 23 per cent increase.

Tests were carried out across all 55 general practices in the Bay of Plenty.

Bourne said the number of people presenting to general practices had increased in the past two weeks but were "manageable".

Dr Joe Bourne. Photo / File

Meanwhile the head of the Rotorua branch of Hospitality New Zealand has hit out at the Government for not naming the Rotorua eateries two new Covid-19 cases visited while showing symptoms.

Reg Hennessy, Hospitality New Zealand Rotorua branch president and owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar, said in his view it was "irresponsible" to raise the alarm but not give the details.

"It is not just going to hurt the hospitality businesses who were unlucky to have their visit but it has put suspicion on everyone."

Killarney Rest Home has already moved into lockdown.

"We are in level 4 lockdown. As of this morning, we will not be letting visitors in at the door," owner Carol Butler said.

She said residents, who were the highest risk in terms of the illness, were "a little bit anxious".

Families had been informed they would no longer be allowed to visit and there would be a move back to Zoom visits and more activities for residents.

Tauranga Women's Refuge manager Hazel Hape. Photo / File

"We're only very small, we're a very tight family."

Tauranga Women's Refuge manager Hazel Hape said the team had robust Covid systems in place which they began working on before lockdown in March.

Their doors would stay open, the hotline would be answered and families would be supported.

But she fears for the trickle-down effect it would have on women and children in abusive households if the city was ordered to stay home.

She said women, children, and whānau were presenting with a range of complexities, stress, and anxiety as well as domestic violence.

"If you have women who are vulnerable, and they're vulnerable at home, when they get pushed into level 3 and 4, they become more vulnerable."

Elliots Funeral Home manager Neil Gedge feared the impact there would be on mourning families and the funeral industry should the alert level be raised.

Elliotts Funerals manager Neil Gedge. Photo / File

"It's going to be devastating; we know the effects it had the last time."

He said they had already received calls this morning but was comforted at the moment by the fact they would still be able to hold services up to 100 people.

There were two memorials planned in the coming week and one would need to be postponed as it was "going to be huge".

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust director Tommy Wilson said he was concerned for the working poor if another wave hit the country.

Wilson said things like signing in clients and visitors had not stopped despite being in level 1, and the teams would split into their respective bubbles as an essential service to continue their work.

Tauranga's Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust executive director Tommy Wilson. Photo / File

He said they were currently working with other organisations to create a soup kitchen which they planned to be up and running by mid-September, feeding 500 people a day.

BestStart deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said staff were surprised to be back at level 2 but "swung into action having had prior experience".

Hughes said its level 2 policy and procedures had been sent to centres and the Ministry of Education has released a guidance bulletin, which they have reviewed so their practices align with the ministry's expectations.

"We are encouraging distancing, promoting good handwashing practices and managing other health and safety expectations.

"As children arrived this morning it was almost like normal given the level 2 status was not effective until midday. Parents will see the implemented policy and safety actions as they pick their children up."

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said it was "really disappointing to be in this position again".

"I think we're learning now that Covid is something we just have to live with and manage as a part of our daily lives."

Powell said it was important to support local business.

He had already received a number of calls from people who were upset about the announcement and it was important to not panic, look after one another, check in on neighbours, and tighten up on personal hygiene and maintain social distancing.

Tauranga City mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / File

Acting District Commander Inspector Warwick Morehu said level 2 was not new territory and he hoped to see a strong willingness from those in the community to stick to the rules.

Supermarkets

The queue to enter Pak'nSave in Pāpāmoa stretched around the corner of the store, staff pumped hand sanitiser and a handful of people wore masks yesterday.

Flour had been cleared out of Bethlehem Countdown.

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said there would be increased safety measures for customers in place from midday Wednesday until midnight on Friday, but this could be extended.

Flour had been cleared off the shelf the morning after the announcement. Photo / Supplied

She reinforced the need to shop normally to ensure there was no pressure on the supply chain.

Queues outside the Pāpāmoa Pak'nSave. Photo / Samantha Motion

A Countdown media spokeswoman said there would be a limit of one mask to be sold and a limit of six on wine and beer, and limits on three for selected other items.

