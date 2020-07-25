

Burnout, depression, musculoskeletal disorders.

These are just some of the psychological and physical issues work-related stress can cause, says an expert in workplace hazards.

The impact of stress at work was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month when National Party leader Todd Muller stepped down from the role 53 days in, citing health reasons.

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family."

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller. Photo / File

University of Waikato political science lecturer Dr Justin Phillips said in some ways, the stress of Muller's workload was for all to see.

"Everyone starts a new job and finds it challenging but not everyone starts a job and is placed in front of a camera in front of the entire country and is forced to answer some really tough questions."

But the Bay of Plenty MP is far from alone in feeling like his job was taking a toll.

Hundreds of people are seeking help from their doctors every week for issues relating to work-related stress, a Tauranga GP estimates.

And a local counsellor says it's a factor for 80 per cent of the people she sees.

Fifth Avenue Medical Centre GP Dr Luke Bradford, of Tauranga, said cases of work stress were common.

"We see it all the time and I think we have developed a work culture that a lot of people are expected to be responsive around the clock.

"I expect every GP in town will see two or three patients a week with work-related stress, but when you think of the 100-odd GPs in town, it's a lot."

Bradford, who is co-chair of the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation, said patients would sometimes present with other issues such as sleep deprivation or marital problems, but there was usually a link to work stress.

Massey University Associate Professor David Tappin. Photo / Supplied

Massey University School of Management Associate Professor David Tappin is studying "work-related psychosocial hazards" and told the Bay of Plenty Times hazards could affect individuals differentially.

Therefore, something that harmed one person may not harm another, Tappin said.

"Hazards might also become problematic when they are combined.

"For example, work demands that become excessive might lead to stress or anxiety for some people, and this might be made worse by having low levels of control over the work or where there are competing work demands."

The result of it all? Tappin said impacts included negative psychological, physical or social outcomes such as work-related stress, burnout, depression, or musculoskeletal disorders.

"Arguably the most important step is for people and workplaces to recognise the importance of mental health to overall wellbeing.

"From there it's a process of identifying psychosocial hazards in work and turning them from hazards into psychosocial factors that lead to wellbeing."

Bay councillor Maxine Brayshaw. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty counsellor Maxine Brayshaw said a large portion of her work was related to work stress.

"Probably 80 per cent of it is that. It varies, depending on life circumstances but recently it has been a lot of work issues."

Brayshaw said people often experience work stress from the pressure put on them by management, and it was not just those in higher positions.

"It is often the people in the high-power positions that push the stress down, so that they are not stressed. As they are delegating the work they are delegating the stress."

Brayshaw said whatever you call it, people needed time out or downtime from work.

"It needs to be something that nurtures you, fulfils you and gives you a sense of purpose outside of work so life isn't all about work all the time."

Examples of psychosocial hazards:

• Job content

• Workload and work pace

• Work schedule

• Environment and equipment

• Control

• Organisational culture and function

• Interpersonal relationships at work

• Role in the organisation

• Career development

• Home-work interface