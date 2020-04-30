Rotorua and Taupō hospitals have started reintroducing services this week.

They include inpatient, day-patient and minor procedures with a focus on urgency, and outpatient services for clinical services, allied health and radiology.

In a media release this afternoon, the DHB said the reintroductions had required careful planning to separate areas for patients with any risk of Covid-19.

This week at Rotorua Hospital, theatres are operating at 30 per cent capacity, with a plan to substantially increase capacity over the next two weeks.

Advertisement

Chief operating officer Alan Wilsons said events of the past year had seen waiting times extend, and it was going to take some time to work through the backlog of cases.

"Our current priority focus is on providing a safe service as we move between the various alert levels," he said.

"We are continuing to increase our rate of virtual consultations which will make a real difference in being able to get on top of our outpatient waiting lists."

Measures towards providing safe services

• All staff and patients are required to preserve physical distancing requirements.

• All elective patients are screened before being given a date for surgery, and they will also be screened again at the front of the hospital when they come in for their procedure.

• All outpatients coming to hospital for in-person consultations will be screened at the front door.

• All hospital waiting areas have been arranged to allow better physical distancing.

Meanwhile, almost 50 people were tested for Covid-19 by at the Edmund Rd drop-in swab clinic yesterday in Rotorua.

Advertisement

The Lakes public health nursing team also provided four tests for strep throat, which can lead to rheumatic fever and heart problems.

Alongside the public health nursing team, Korowai Aroha nurses gave 24 flu vaccinations to priority groups, helping to protect people from the flu this season.

Lakes DHB Māori Health Pouwhakarite Lauren James says the collaboration with Korowai Aroha was hugely successful.

The next free drop-in clinics for swabbing and flu vaccinations in Rotorua will be at the Te Ngae shops on May 6, and Ngongotahā on May 8.

Rotorua Hospital is reintroducing services put on hold during Covid-19 alert level 4. Photo / File

This Friday there is also a drop-in clinic for Covid-19 testing only, in the rural community of Mangakino (supported by Mangakino Whānau Ora).

James says just as Hinemoa, the famous Te Arawa princess, swam to Tūtānekai on Mokoia Island, so too has the drop-in clinic gone to the people.

James says the drop-in clinics in the community aim to increase testing of Māori with symptoms of Covid-19 to ensure equity of access to swabbing services.

Lakes DHB bowel screening co-ordinator and waka ama champ Yvonne Rogers was at the drop-in clinic welcoming people and guiding them through the process.

James said Māori have a disproportionate burden of chronic disease, meaning they are more at risk of getting Covid-19, so it's essential to ensure a high rate of testing among Māori.

Drop-in clinics

• Covid-19 swabbing, Friday May 1 from 10am - 12pm, at 6 Commerce Street, Mangakino - outside Mangakino Family Services

• Covid-19 swabbing, flu vaccinations and checking sore throats for 3 to 35-year-olds, Wednesday May 6 from 10am - 12pm in the Te Ngae shops car park in Ōwhata near the corner with Ōwhata Rd.

&bull Covid-19 swabbing, flu vaccinations and checking sore throats for 3 to 35-year-olds, Friday May 8 from 10am - 12pm, Ngongotahā car park behind the police station

In Taupō, general practitioner Dr Bronwen Thomas says GPs are open and are encouraging people to keep up with all their normal health care needs.

"If patients have a clinical problem or need a prescription they should still ring up their GP as they normally would and we will help them find the right way to resolve it."

Dr Thomas said GPs were managing both routine and urgent care.

The full GP service is operational even though much if it is happening in a virtual space.

"As far as acute medical problems go, we definitely want patients to contact us as promptly as normal. So, if patients have an injury, a worrying symptom, for example, a pain, a lump, a change with their bowels or their breathing we want to know. We will still manage the problem, send them for any tests they need and refer them on to the hospital specialists when required.

"It may all look a bit different and some routine things may be postponed if safe to do so, but, we are still here doing our job as always," she said.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website