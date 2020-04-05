While Hospice Whanganui's inpatient unit is currently closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, general manager Karen Anderson said its medical team was working hard to care for patients remotely or in patients' own homes.

There are currently 95 patients and their families in Whanganui who are being monitored by Hospice Whanganui medical staff and Anderson said, while home visits were still an option in essential situations, nurses were working remotely 24/7 to answer phone calls.

"We visit where we have to, but we are also available for phone consultations and home deliveries of medical supplies and equipment," Anderson said.

"If one of our nurses needs to enter the home, they will be kitted out in full personal protective equipment.

The inpatient unit at Whanganui Hospice is closed during the COVID-19 level four lockdown Photo / Bevan Conley

"We need to keep our patients and our staff safe at all times."

Anderson said Hospice's 200 volunteers had been asked to stay at home during the lockdown period.

"A lot of them (the volunteers) are over the age of 70 and some are already compromised health-wise," she said.

"Even if you are under 70, I'd urge you to stay at home and don't put yourself at unnecessary risk.

"We want everyone fit and well when this is over, so they can come back to us."

Hospice Whanganui had the capacity to bring on extra medical staff if needed, Anderson said, and any inquiries would be discussed with a professional through a phone call.

"We have doctors, nurses and a social worker employed at the moment," she added.

"It's amazing to see the goodness in people during this time, and it's really been humbling to see our staff at work.

"One of the nurses said to me the other day, 'it's all about being a team, Karen, and working together'.

"That sums it up for everyone here."

