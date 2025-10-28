Advertisement
Mangaweka Fakes and Forgeries Art Exhibition: Recycled sculpture wins top honour

Madison Riley-Hathaway (left), winner of the 16 and under category at the Fakes and Forgeries competition for her version of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, with event organiser Richard Aslett.

Fakers and forgers from around New Zealand celebrated iconic artworks in a biennial competition.

The Fakes and Forgeries Art Exhibition takes place at the Yellow Church Gallery in Mangaweka every two years and is hosted by gallery owner and resident artist Richard Aslett. This year’s awards were announced on Saturday.

