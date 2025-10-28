Madison Riley-Hathaway (left), winner of the 16 and under category at the Fakes and Forgeries competition for her version of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, with event organiser Richard Aslett.
Fakers and forgers from around New Zealand celebrated iconic artworks in a biennial competition.
The Fakes and Forgeries Art Exhibition takes place at the Yellow Church Gallery in Mangaweka every two years and is hosted by gallery owner and resident artist Richard Aslett. This year’s awards were announced on Saturday.
Artists are invited to create copies of iconic artworks either as an exact copy or a copy with a twist, which are then judged based on craftsmanship and overall concept.
The event pays homage to the infamous art forger Karl Sim who came from Mangaweka and is the only person ever convicted of art forgery in New Zealand.
“We got a huge crowd. It was a real good turnout — absolutely brilliant,” Aslett said.
Entrants were divided into two main categories of adult submissions and 16 and under, though any work was eligible for the “best overall” prize. The 16 and under categories won prizes of art supplies, while the open categories competed for cash prizes.
An additional 200-plus entries were submitted for the combined district schools’ Fakes and Forgeries art exhibition which took place in the Mangaweka Town Hall in parallel with the main competition.
Madison Riley-Hathaway, 15, of Paraparaumu, won gold in the 16 and under category with her dupe of the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer. She titled hers Who is she? and created a replica made of acrylic paint and pencil, with an added twist of a textured background with script.
“This actual particular version is very, very good, particularly for somebody who was 15 years old,” Aslett said.
“There’s been a lot of work put into this particular piece.”
Sienna Jefferies took silver in the 16 and under category with her work Starry Night inspired by Vincent van Gogh. Clara Milward, from Marton, won bronze with her take on da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, titled Her Eyes Follow You Around the Room (Googly Eyes).
Robyn Parkinson, from Feilding, won the “Best Overall” category with her Tang Dynasty horse sculptures by Aldo Londi-inspired work made of recycled plastics, EVA foam and wood.
“The detail that’s on it, it’s just ... it’s quite stunning,” Aslett said.
Louise Billinghurst, from Palmerston North, won silver for an exact replica of Two Women at a Window, inspired by Bartolome Esteban Murillo.
Alison Dorrian, from Mangaweka, won silver for “copy with a twist” with her work Picasso Stitched, created from fabrics and inspired by Picasso.