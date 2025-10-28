The contest was held alongside the Mangaweka mega markets, book fair, garage and car-boot sales, with live music and celebrations.

A total of 86 entries were submitted to the open competition, with entries from across the North and South Islands.

Aslett said in past years they had submissions from other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Entrants were divided into two main categories of adult submissions and 16 and under, though any work was eligible for the “best overall” prize. The 16 and under categories won prizes of art supplies, while the open categories competed for cash prizes.

An additional 200-plus entries were submitted for the combined district schools’ Fakes and Forgeries art exhibition which took place in the Mangaweka Town Hall in parallel with the main competition.

Madison Riley-Hathaway, 15, of Paraparaumu, won gold in the 16 and under category with her dupe of the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer. She titled hers Who is she? and created a replica made of acrylic paint and pencil, with an added twist of a textured background with script.

“This actual particular version is very, very good, particularly for somebody who was 15 years old,” Aslett said.

“There’s been a lot of work put into this particular piece.”

Sienna Jefferies took silver in the 16 and under category with her work Starry Night inspired by Vincent van Gogh. Clara Milward, from Marton, won bronze with her take on da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, titled Her Eyes Follow You Around the Room (Googly Eyes).

Overall winner at the Mangaweka Fakes and Forgeries art competition 2025 Robyn Parkinson (top right) with event organiser Richard Aslett, and her dupe inspired by Tang Dynasty Horse sculptures by Aldo Londi.

Robyn Parkinson, from Feilding, won the “Best Overall” category with her Tang Dynasty horse sculptures by Aldo Londi-inspired work made of recycled plastics, EVA foam and wood.

“The detail that’s on it, it’s just ... it’s quite stunning,” Aslett said.

Louise Billinghurst, from Palmerston North, won silver for an exact replica of Two Women at a Window, inspired by Bartolome Esteban Murillo.

Alison Dorrian, from Mangaweka, won silver for “copy with a twist” with her work Picasso Stitched, created from fabrics and inspired by Picasso.

Bronze winners were Rachael Young, from Feilding, with her piece Giverny Garden inspired by Monet, and Linda Armitage, from Auckland, with The Goldfinch, inspired by Carel Fabritius.

Aslett said since the competition’s first year in 2007 “the community’s really got on board with it”.

He said it celebrated a unique part of history in their town and brought in visitors.

The exhibition is open until November 30 and many of the works are for sale. The winning piece by Parkinson sold for $320 which Aslett said was a “bargain”.

The 16 and under winning piece by Riley-Hathaway is for sale for $750.

There will be a closing ceremony with live music and entertainment on Sunday November 30.