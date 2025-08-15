“We then decided it would be a good idea to do this exhibition called Fakes and Forgeries where people do a copy, or a copy with a twist, or a brand new artwork in the style of a famous artist.”

Sim attended as the guest of honour at the inaugural Fakes and Forgeries in 2007, and returned in 2011 to present the awards. He died in 2013.

There was some concern the event may not go ahead this year after the exhibition venue, Yellow Church Gallery and its living accommodation next door, were put on the market.

“A couple of people just wanted the church building, yet the benefit really is in the joint home and business situation, so I held off,” Aslett said.

“We do have an overseas buyer, an artist, who is currently organising a potential collective that would be an ideal fit and benefit the area’s art community, yet they cannot get to New Zealand until later in the year, which means we can forge right ahead with the now legendary Fakes exhibition in October.”

Since the first Fakes and Forgeries, the event had evolved “mainly in size”, Aslett said.

“As time’s gone on, more and more people have become aware of it, and entered it, so it’s grown in size,” he said.

“The town has become more involved - the people in the town put on market stalls, garage sales, a book fair held by the heritage society, and then we have live music in the museum grounds as well.”

A significant point of growth for the event is the involvement of nearby schools which host their own Fakes and Forgeries exhibition in Mangaweka Hall concurrently.

In 2023, the school exhibition attracted more than 200 entries.

“It just seems to have gradually got bigger and bigger with more involvement from people, and the size of the crowds attending and more artists entering the competition, it’s been great,” Aslett said.

One of the best-known pieces to have come out of the competition is La Jacinda, a painting created for the 2017 event by Victoria Heatherbell from Dunedin.

It depicts former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as Vincent Van Gogh’s Mona Lisa.

“That was phenomenal at the time,” Aslett said.

He said entering with an exact replica, or a copy with a twist, had different judging methods.

“If they do an exact copy, that’s brilliant, if it’s well executed, but with a twist that helps with the judging. It doesn’t have to be a perfect artwork but, if it’s a great idea, then it has a good chance of winning.”

Although the event was more than two months away on Saturday, October 25, Labour Weekend, Aslett reminded artists to start working on their exhibition piece, and not to take it too seriously.

“It’s essentially just over two months before the works have to be submitted so there’s still plenty of time for artists to think of an idea, start the work and get it completed by then,” he said.

“I think the main thing is for people to have fun with it, because some artists don’t want to go down that path of fakes and forgeries and might feel that they’ve created their own image, but really it’s just a fun event.”

Artworks must be completed and submitted by Wednesday, October 15.

More details about the exhibition and event will be announced in the coming months. Entry forms are available at mangawekagallery.com

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.