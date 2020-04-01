The rural lifestyle is the envy of many but sometimes the dream can sour during times of stress.

Northland Rural Support Trust coordinator Julie Jonker says having a break is imperative for mental health -- even if it is just a picnic with the kids on the farm.

She says it's not just full-time farmers who are affected.

"We're seeing lifestyle block owners finding things tough as well, especially in times of drought when keeping animals well looked after can be a struggle.''

With the lockdown measures of Covid-19, many popular fun outings organised by the Rural Support Trust, such as Surfing for Farmers and Collaboration Dinners in local halls, have had to be postponed.

"The surfing and barbecue activities are only postponed. Even if we have to wait a while before we can hold them, we will still go ahead with them when we can,'' she says.

"In the meantime, please check on Facebook for our online activities.''

She says the trust is planning fun competitions through its Facebook page so rural people can take part online.

She says the strong communities of rural areas have been weakened over the years with more people working off farm and employees moving around a lot more.

"It can be very lonely for some people and if they've got no one to talk to sometimes it's hard to see the wood for the trees.''

Taking a break can help with gaining some perspective on problems.

The free and confidential service is part of a nationwide network that helps rural people and their families during extreme times.

This includes help for people working in pastoral farming, forestry, horticulture and other land-based industries.

Julie says it's often a case of finding out what issues are causing concern and helping them gain access to the right advice.

"It might be to do with finances, or some farm system is not working properly.

"It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help. Our rural AgFacilitators are all very experienced and can help to find the right expertise to sort out issues,'' she says.

"The effects of the drought are still quite serious in Northland. Although there has been some rain, many farmers are still dealing with a shortage of feed and water issues.''

She says rural support is more than one phone call.

"Often our AgFacilitators will keep in touch with clients for years. Our 0800 number (0800 787 254) is available to call. However, for mental health issues people can call or text 1737 any time."

She says with winter approaching Seasonal Affective Disorder (Sad) becomes an issue as well.

"Some people are quite prone to this syndrome, and it can be a risk in farmers and it often seems to be worse at the end of June.''

Julie says rural people can take pride that in this time of crisis, the rest of the country is realising how important growers are for the country.

"Healthy farmers are important for everyone,'' she says.