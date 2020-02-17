The words "no cuts" were shouted loudly by dozens of support workers protesting a HealthCare NZ proposal, which could see the disestablishment of 16 Tauranga jobs.

Tauranga members of the Public Service Association (PSA) protested outside HealthCare NZ's Mount Maunganui office on Hull Rd yesterday.

Signs were clutched tightly and held high while the words "What do we want? No cuts!" were chanted loudly and truck horns were sounded in support.

About 30 women, men and children voiced their concerns against HealthCare NZ's proposed new structure, which included the creation of a national service centre in Auckland.

PSA spokesman Alastair Reith said the proposal could result in the disestablishment of 200 jobs nationwide - that included more than 20 across the Bay of Plenty.

There would be 16 job losses in Tauranga, five in Whakatāne and "a few" in Rotorua, he said.

Healthcare NZ provides home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple District Health Boards and manages 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

The workers affected by this proposal are home support coordinators and admin staff.

Chanting loudly at the protest was support worker Carol Ronayne, who has worked in the industry for 15 years.

Ronayne was protesting for not only those she cares for but her colleagues as well who often give her added support.

Support worker Carol Ronayne at the Tauranga protest. Photo / George Novak

"We talk to them constantly and that is not going to happen when they're up in Auckland on the end of a phone."

She said the proposed changes were unsettling.

"It's run totally by profit but that is not a New Zealand way of doing things and it is not fair."

Healthcare NZ chief executive Vanessa Dudley said the proposal was the result of considerable growth since the organisation's establishment in 1988.

"Over time, we have added business units, structures and positions to the organisation as new contracts were won and new businesses or services were launched or acquired.

"We now have a structure that is overly complex and lacking in flexibility with duplication across the business."

Dudley believed the proposed new structure, including the creation of a national service centre, and better technological systems and processes would help deliver better customer-directed care and pursue growth opportunities.

The proposal did not include the closure of any of branches or changes to the number of frontline clinical staff and support workers.

PSA organiser Chris Ollington said the protest was a great turnout for Tauranga.

"We have workers, colleagues and even friends of those here all in support.

"We just hope we can be loud enough for people to realise this is going on and hopefully will bring some change."

After 14 years, using the service three times a day, Jean Allen was apprehensive about the changes that could take place in the near future.

"We are going to lose the personalisation of the service, it doesn't sound like much but it is.

"You let these people into your home, seven days a week and they know what you need. But with it all being organised in Auckland they will have no idea what I need and I'm just another number."

The 81-year-old could not attend the protest because of health reasons but hoped more people were brave and voiced their concerns about the proposal.

The deadline for feedback on the proposal is February 20.