The novel coronavirus has many of us wondering how cautious we need to be - is it safe to travel, host visitors, even sneeze? Should we cancel that trip to Asia?

Medical and tourism officials

Where in the World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chinese Community Reaction

Coronavirus Travel Impact - Inbound

Student Trips Delayed

Coronavirus Travel Impact - Outbound

What is Coronavirus?