The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in November.

November 4:

A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a police car alight.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an incident outside the Pāpāmoa Police Station about 3.15am where a patrol car had allegedly been set on fire.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly setting police car on fire

The burnt-out police car outside Pāpāmoa Police Station. Photo / George Novak

November 8:

The building of 125 new homes have been approved in Tauranga - most of them in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa.

Local real estate agents say Pāpāmoa has plenty of land to build on and more apartments were popping up in Mount Maunganui.

Read more: Nearly $45 million approved for 125 new homes, most in Pāpāmoa and the Mount



November 12:

Derin Greenslade never let losing part of his left leg hold him back and no matter what life threw at him, "the only way was up".

These are the words of Derin's grief-stricken father Ben (Rex) Greenslade, 82, who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times from his Bethlehem home yesterday about his son, who is well-known in Tauranga for his business acumen, his singing talent and his love for motorsport.

Read more: Well-known Tauranga businessman Derin Greenslade dies, aged 54

Derin Greenslade, who was fondly remembered, after he died at the age of 54.

November 15:

A Bay of Plenty company has been given the green light to grow medicinal cannabis for research - and has plans to ultimately sell its pain-relief products on the market.

Eqalis Research has secured two Medsafe licences to grow cannabis in Katikati - and Western Bay's mayor says the company won't be facing any council roadblocks.

Read more: Bay of Plenty company given approval to grow medicinal cannabis for research



November 16:

One year on from a two-car crash, Hollie Snell has set her sights on a double major degree in order to help others.

Hollie's crash survival has been a miracle but it's a long, hard road back to normality.

Read more: Hollie Snell on near-death in a car crash and her amazing recovery

A year after the crash which almost took Hollie Snell's life, we profiled her about her progress. Photo / Andrew Warner

November 16:

A manager at a Bay of Plenty DHB mental health service has quit less than seven months into the job – but not before writing a scathing internal report outlining a "toxic" work environment.

The 19-page document, obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend, says staff describe the workplace culture within the Maternal, Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (MICAMHS) unit as "negative, anxiety-provoking and a place where you just 'shut up and put up'".

Read more: 'Toxic' workplace: Manager hits out at Bay of Plenty DHB in scathing report



November 17:

A Tauranga high school teacher who did students' work for them, gave credits for work that had not been done and gave achieved marks to work not worthy of it, has been censured.

Carel Human, a technology teacher at Tauranga Boys College, was censured for serious misconduct and ordered to pay tribunal costs in an Education Council finding released last week.

Read more: Tauranga teacher did students' work for them after cancer sick leave, education council finds



November 21:

Within the first few balls today, the Barmy Army was singing on the grass banks of Bay Oval.

The hymn Jerusalem, a popular British sporting anthem, rang out across the Mount Maunganui ground as local Black Cap Trent Boult ran in and bowled the first over of the ground's first test.

Read more: England's Barmy Army gets the atmosphere going at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Day 1 of the New Zealand Black Caps vs England test match at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

November 25:

Police say they had no option other than to shoot a man who was holding a knife to the chest of a child when they stormed his home this afternoon.

The fatal shooting ended a 15-hour standoff with the man, who had earlier threatened his partner with a knife before holding three children hostage all day.

Read more: Police had 'no option' but to shoot man holding kids hostage in Tauranga home



November 30:

Neighbours living next to a "nightmare" state-house tenant in Tauranga have been given a two-day taxpayer-funded hotel holiday after complaining to authorities.

The complainants say they have been subjected to fights, blaring music, constant partying, drinking, drugs, police and noise control callouts and gangs regularly visiting next door for years.

Read more: Gangs and blaring music: Neighbours given taxpayer-funded break from 'nightmare' tenant