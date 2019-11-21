Stephen Dunne visited Parliament for the first time yesterday - a trip not of casual curiosity, but rather a matter of life or death.

The 79-year-old Tauranga man is suffering from terminal bowel cancer and he made the one-day trip to Wellington with his daughter, Kristin Dunne, to present their petition calling for Cetuximab to be funded for bowel cancer patients.

The Dunne family has spent more than $120,000 - her parents' entire life savings - on private treatment, including a drug called Cetuximab that costs $2000 just to administer.

The duo was one of eight groups presenting a petition,

Stephen Dunne's cancer fight