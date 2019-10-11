Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga woman Sue Wall-Cade reveals cancer's reach into her daily life

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
Sue Wall-Cade reveals just how much cancer has changed her and how heavily it has affected her daily life. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sue Wall-Cade reveals just how much cancer has changed her and how heavily it has affected her daily life. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga woman Sue Wall-Cade lives with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer - a terminal diagnosis that thrust her world into a cloud of uncertainty. Despite the shock, grief and pain of the past two years,
A black wool headband frames Sue Wall-Cade's attentive face, topped by short auburn hair.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.