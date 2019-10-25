

Northland-based Samoans are gravely concerned about an outbreak of measles in their country of birth, especially as travel plans are made for the upcoming festive season.

The New Zealand government is under pressure to limit harm after the highly contagious measles virus spread to Samoa, where a toddler died of a suspected measles infection, and then to Tonga.

Both island countries have declared an outbreak.

In Northland, the number of confirmed measles cases as of Thursday this week was 87, and two others are under investigation.

Ten cases have been confirmed in the past two weeks alone and those in the five to 14 age group are mostly affected.

There were 39 cases in the Far North, 36 in Whangārei, and 12 in Kaipara.

Maualaivao Ueli Sasagi, of Whangārei, said local Samoans were concerned about an outbreak back home and a lack of medical expertise to test and treat those infected.

His brother in law is planning to visit Whangārei from Samoa next week but Sasagi said he was worried he might have to get a medical clearance before travelling.

"The situation on the island, especially young children that are affected, is of grave concern to many Samoans in Northland. The level of health care there is not of the standard found in New Zealand.

"So viruses like these are not picked up quite easily. Also, blood tests are sent to Australia and results could take two weeks," he said.

Most of the people affected in Samoa are children below the age of 10 and those aged 20 to 30.

The Tongan public health unit said contact tracing revealed the spread had come from New Zealand.

Northland District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson said anyone coming to Northland should be immunised, especially if they were coming from an area such as Auckland or Samoa where there was a high incidence of measles.

She said the Ministry of Health was advising people who weren't immune to avoid travelling to places with known outbreaks, including Samoa.

The Northland DHB opened two free drop-in measles immunisation clinics in Whangārei and Kaitaia but the latter has been closed because of non-attendance.

Dr Jackson said 263 people took advantage of the Whangārei clinic since May and

Northland DHB continued to offer MMR vaccination at schools throughout the region during the HPV programme and at Well-Child checks.

People who have been in contact with someone with measles are advised to stay at home and away from other people for two weeks from the date they were last exposed.