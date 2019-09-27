Hastings woman Hebie Capill is "excited but wary" about leaving for Mexico to undergo a high risk treatment to halt the progression of her multiple sclerosis.

Capill, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2009 and the disease slowly but surely took an aggressive hold of her.

On October 12, she will fly to Mexico to undergo invasive and high risk chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in Mexico at Clinica Ruiz, after the public, friends and family pitched in to help her raise the necessary funds.

The HSCT treatment, which is not funded in New Zealand, is the

