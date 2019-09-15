Like Dawn Picken (Opinion, September 7), I think if our Government wants to make sure all children are vaccinated against measles, it needs to resort to blackmail as the Australian government has done.

But let's be fair to the "anti-vaxxers".

They are sincerely terrified that vaccines contain harmful substances.

There is absolutely no excuse why a full list of exactly what is in the vaccines can't be made public.

Advertisement

(Abridged)

Laraine A Barker



Let's drop the 'Mount'

It is Te Wiki of te Reo Māori and surely this is a great time to review the tautology and hideous hybrid naming of "Mount Maunganui". Can we just call it "Maunganui"? Smarter, simpler and sonorous.

Miriam Odlin

Rotorua