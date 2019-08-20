Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Bay of Plenty.

Medical officer of health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Phil Shoemack said the most recent case of the illness in the Bay of Plenty district was confirmed on Monday.

Since April 1, there have been 28 confirmed cases of measles in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes district.

Of this, 23 have been in the Western Bay and five have been in Taupō.

Eleven of these cases have required hospital admission.

There have been no current cases confirmed in Rotorua or the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Shoemack said immunisation was free and the best way to prevent measles.

About measles:

- Measles is a highly infectious viral illness and is spread from person to person through the air by breathing, sneezing or coughing. Just being in the same room as someone with measles can lead to infection if you are not immune.

- Measles can be serious with around one in 10 people who get measles needing to be hospitalised.

- Early symptoms include a fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough.

- After three to five days a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and head and then spreads down the body.

- Anyone who thought they had measles or been exposed to measles should stay home and call their doctor to arrange an assessment, to avoid putting anyone else at risk.

- For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Ministry of Health's measles page

For more information:

- Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

- Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

- Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz

- Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information: www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles/2019-measles-outbreak-information

- Ministry of Health website: www.health.govt.nz/measles

- Don't Assume You're Immune website: www.getimmunised.org.nz