The decision to keep water services in-house reflects community feedback received through consultation carried out earlier this year.

All three Eastern Bay district councils have had their plans to keep three waters services in-house for the next few years approved by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Kawerau councils each submitted 10-year Water Services Delivery Plans to the DIA, setting out intentions to set up stand-alone, ring-fenced business units for water, wastewater and stormwater services.

These services will remain under the control and management of the respective local councils, but all revenue and expenditure will be kept separate from other council finances.

This was one of several options councils throughout New Zealand were required to choose from under the Government’s new Local Water Done Well legislation.