The decision to keep water services in-house reflects community feedback received through consultation carried out earlier this year.
All three Eastern Bay district councils have had their plans to keep three waters services in-house for the next few years approved by the Department of Internal Affairs.
Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Kawerau councils each submitted 10-year Water Services Delivery Plans to the DIA, setting out intentions to set up stand-alone,ring-fenced business units for water, wastewater and stormwater services.
These services will remain under the control and management of the respective local councils, but all revenue and expenditure will be kept separate from other council finances.
This was one of several options councils throughout New Zealand were required to choose from under the Government’s new Local Water Done Well legislation.
The decision to keep water services in-house reflects community feedback received through consultation carried out earlier this year.
With the plans now accepted, the councils will begin transition planning to ensure the new delivery model is fully operational by the statutory deadline of July 1, 2028.
Whakatāne District Council has announced its employment of former Tauranga City Council’s infrastructure general manager, Nic Johansson, as its three waters transition director to oversee the implementation of the new model.
With councils nationally facing ongoing challenges around the long-term financing and affordability of three waters services, the Eastern Bay councils have not taken the possibility of a future regional partnership off the table.
Discussions are continuing between the three Eastern Bay councils and Rotorua Lakes Council about the potential to form a multicouncil-controlled organisation in future.
Whakatāne council stated this option would be explored and decided by early 2027, allowing time to establish a shared entity by July 1, 2028, if agreed.
The model would involve transferring water-related assets, revenue and debt to a jointly owned company, with shared governance and oversight to retain local influence.
Ōpōtiki District Council service delivery group manager Nathan Hughes said the DIA’s acceptance of the plan was a significant milestone and allowed the council to move forward with a clear plan.
“I’d like to thank all those who helped get our WSDP [Water Services Delivery Plan] to this point. It has been a big undertaking and we’re pleased our plan has been accepted,” Hughes said.
Kawerau District Council chief executive Morgan Godfery said the council’s priority over the next three years was to deliver its reticulation renewal project, which aimed to replace the entire district’s drinking water reticulation network.
“As of October, the project was over 60% complete,” he said.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.