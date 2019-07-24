A close-up photo of the Measles Mumps and Rubella virus vaccine. Photo / File

A measles warning from Toi Te Ora Public Health has come following the Basketball New Zealand Under 15 Nationals competition.

The organisation is urging anyone who attended to be vigilant for the symptoms of measles after a participant took part while unknowingly infectious with measles.

The tournament was held at Trustpower Arena in Mount Maunganui from July 17 to 20.

Bay of Plenty and Lakes medical officer of health Dr Neil de Wet said team members, family, staff and other spectators who attended the tournament may have been exposed to measles.

Dr Neil de Wet says anyone who may have been infected could expect to see symptoms from today until August 3. Photo / File

"Measles is highly infectious and spreads easily from person to person.

"Anyone who attended the tournament and is not immune to measles may be at risk of infection."

It can take from seven to 14 days after exposure to start developing symptoms and therefore de Wet said anyone who was not immune and attended the tournament should be on the lookout for the symptoms of measles from July 24 until August 3.

The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed a few days later by a red, blotchy rash, usually starting on the face before moving down the body.

Measles is infectious to others from when the early symptoms start, even before the rash appears.

If you think you or someone in your family may have measles, it's important to stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them to your symptoms, and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people.

You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

De Wet pleaded with people to not turn up to their doctor, after hours or emergency department without first phoning ahead, as they could potentially infect others in the waiting room.

For more information:

• Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

• Toi Te Ora Public Health, www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

• Immunisation Advisory Centre, www.immune.org.nz

• Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information

• Don't Assume You're Immune, www.getimmunised.org.nz