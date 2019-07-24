Tauranga Hospital's emergency department is under the pump more than ever. The number of people through the front door has steadily increased from 49,714 in 2015 to 54,979 last year and wait times are increasing. Meanwhile, the struggle for some families to make ends meet continues, with the latest Ministry of Health's Annual Data Explorer showing one in seven adults skipped a doctors appointment in the past year because of cost. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell takes a look into where the pressure of poverty and emergency healthcare meet.

Poverty is being blamed for people using the hospital

Related articles:

Daytime doctor costs in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty

After-hours care in Tauranga

Other healthcare options for non-emergency situations