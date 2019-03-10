Whanganui teenager Alice Giltrap is something of a medical miracle after surviving a life-threatening brain injury last year.

The 17-year-old was flown to Wellington last September for emergency surgery when she suffered encephalitis, an infection that causes brain inflammation.

Last Saturday, she was one of more than 46,000 fans to attend US hip-hop artist Eminem's concert at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

"She is still recovering from surgery to replace the section of her skull that was removed to allow the swelling in her brain to come down," her mother, Maree Dowdle, said.

"Her brother and his partner wanted to take Alice to the concert and the medical staff said it would be okay because their seats were near the back where it wasn't too crowded."

Whanganui teenager Alice Giltrap enjoyed attending the Eminem concert in Wellington after surviving a life-threatening brain injury. Photo / Supplied

Alice has spent the summer staying out of the sun and refraining from most of the things an active teenager likes to do in order help reduce the swelling of her brain.

"Her surgeon was thrilled with her progress and said she is a 'miracle' patient," Dowdle said.

"Dr Woon has been amazing. Not only is he a great surgeon, but he's been very emotionally supportive to Alice as well."

Dowdle is full of praise for the medical staff and the facilities at Ronald McDonald House where she has stayed during her daughter's treatments.

Alice and her mum now face a further 12 months of putting their lives on hold while she makes what is hoped will be a full recovery.

"Alice wants to train as a flight attendant but she is unable to study or work for the next year and she needs someone with her full time so I can't work either.

"There is some scarring on her brain and she does get headaches and a bit forgetful sometimes but her progress has been so much better than we hoped for."

Dowdle said the medical experts were optimistic Alice would make a full recovery.

In the meantime, there is good support from friends and family including Alice's Whanganui Girls College friends, who organised a beach party fundraiser for her last year.