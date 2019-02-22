The kindness of the community has shone through as it gives back to Kristie Purton, the generous mother-of-three given only weeks left to live.

The 35-year-old is one half of Tauranga's "Cystic Sisters".

Purton and her younger sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson, who were both born with cystic fibrosis, gained the hearts of the Tauranga community for their kind spirits and dedication to raising awareness of the disease.

Purton had a lung transplant in 2017, but her body began rejecting the lungs a week ago and she was told she had no more medical options.

Advertisement

Businesses, schools and everyday people touched by Purton's inspirational life bound together to donate time, money and experiences to make her final days special.

Purton and her family were surprised on Monday to a day of sailing, flying, and top-quality food, all donated by the community.

Purton and her family were treated to a helicopter trip over the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Melanie Quin, an event manager and the wife of Purton's long-time friend Paul Cousins, put the magical day together with Reynolds-Wilson and ensured it went seamlessly.

The family were picked up bright and early by a private driver who took them to Pilot Bay, where a small boat, Quin and a videographer were waiting for them.

Zooming along the water on the small boat, Kristie asked where the family were being taken - Quin replied by pointing to the 54-foot launch they were going to be spending the day soaking up the sun on.

The launch took them around the harbour and up the Matakana Island coast, where they anchored up to jump off the boat, paddleboard and nibble on a gourmet food platter.

The family were then brought back to the Mount for some downtime, greeted by a large bouquet of flowers and a make-up artist.

Purton and her youngest child Haylee, 8, were treated to a touch of glamour before the family was swished away in a helicopter over the Bay of Plenty to their next destination.

Touching down at Eagle Ridge Estate, the family were surprised by all their closest friends and family waiting for them.

Kristie and Craig with their children Zack, 16, Curtis, 10, and Haylee, 8. Photo / Supplied

A grazing table and cake were laid out for the 30 guests, as everyone drank champagne on the grass looking over panoramic views of the Mount.

The children played lawn games, and Purton even got involved with a cheeky game of Jenga.

When they thought the night couldn't get any more special, Quin said Purton's eyes "almost popped out of her face" when one of her favourite artists, Tiki Taane, walked in with his family and performed for everyone.

Then it was back to the sky for the children for a helicopter ride home.

Purton said the day was full of love and would remain in her children's, family's and friends' memories forever.

"All of the donations, gifts and support from the community – you have all given me and my family so much to help with in this time, we are all so truly grateful.

"Thank you everyone, from the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank everyone personally, I just don't have the energy or strength but I will fight to my last breath for you all to remember me in this fun and happy life I've always loved to live."



Reynolds-Wilson said the day was beautiful and created special memories for the family.

Purton got involved with a game of Jenga. Photo / Supplied

The kids absolutely loved spending the time with their mum and definitely did not want to get off the helicopter, she said.

"I had to stop myself getting upset, remembering what the day was about."

One of Taane's children is a "heart kid", so the family had a connection with him, she said.

Taane said Purton was such "a character" and so much fun to perform for.

"She kept saying to her friends 'sing up, Tiki is here to sing for me! You're not singing loud enough'."

Taane said he stuck around after the performance to mingle with everybody, had a few laughs and realised what an incredible woman Purton is.

A professional photographer and a videographer were present the whole day and intend to create a collation of the day for Purton's family to keep.

Quin said the day would not have been possible without the kind hearts of the community.

Purton's family sung and danced along with Tiki Taane. Photo / Supplied

The seven-day Givealittle page set up for the family raised more than $16,000 and the experience donations rolled in.

From gifts like accommodation and activities ranging from bungy jumping to sheep shearing, the family has been spoilt for choice with how to spend their limited time left together.

Quin said all gifts donated from the community were being sorted and responded to and Purton will be given them all to look through in the next few days.

Another Givealittle page set up to support Purton's family after she is gone is still running: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-kristie-and-family

Fundraisers for Kristie

Greenpark school in Greerton put on a "mufti and Juicie day" where kids wore their own clothes and got a Juicie for a donation, with all funds raised going towards Purton and her family.

Bike Tauranga are putting on a sausage sizzle at their Peddle Party event this Sunday to raise money for Purton.

Purton and her youngest son Curtis, 10, enjoying the family time. Photo / Supplied

Businesses who made it happen:

Quintessential Experience

Companion Driving

Eagle Ridge Estate

Mana Media

Justin Aitken

Sage & Grace

Hand Picked

Chrissie Callard

Oceanside Apartments

Aerius Helicopters

Tiki Taane

Adventure Helicopters

Kale Print

Queensbury

Paying it forward

If any organisations or businesses want to help create a special day for someone who may be in a similar situation to Kristie, they can email enquiries@qexp.nz for more information.