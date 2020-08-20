This year's Ahuriri Rotary Club's annual citrus drive is eight bins down, according to organiser and Rotarian Don Alexander.

Each year the Ahuriri Rotary Club asks people to gather, pick and deliver surplus citrus fruit and drop off at collection points around the city. Bins are placed in the depots where fruit can be left, preferably in a carton or plastic bag.

The fruit is transported to many Rotary Clubs as far away as Dunedin and then distributed by Rotary Clubs to needy people. Drop-off points for citrus are - Taradale Caltex Garage, BP Clive, BP Greenmeadows, Mobile Garage Bay View, Nicols' Glass Greenmeadows and Caltex Garage, Hyderabad Rd.

For those who need help delivering their fruit contact Don Alexander on 06 8448322.