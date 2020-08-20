With a renewed interest in retail therapy and spending on the rise, Trade Aid is right on the button, introducing in-store shopping evenings back to the menu.

Trade Aid is a New Zealand social enterprise, which has been helping artisans around the world for nearly half a century to improve their lives through fair trade.

Shopping evenings in the Hastings St store began five years ago and are a good way to get the organisation's name out in the community and educate people about the principals of Fair Trade, says assistant manager Evelyn Henson.

"It's also a good way for customers to have a stress free and fun shopping evening — and to learn about us," Evelyn says.

There is a limit of 12 people on any organised evening, with two to three staff members on hand to assist with queries and wrapping. The evening begins with an educational talk, followed by chocolate tastings.

"After the talk, people are free to shop. We provide hot drinks made with our tea, coffee or hot chocolate and we can also customise the evening to what people want."

Evenings rely on demand, and Evelyn says the Napier store will hold as many as customers ask for. Bookings are essential for these events which have far reaching benefits.

"We get plenty of feedback which is always complimentary. And because we are raising our profile and raising sales, we are helping our producers enrich their lives through trade."

Evenings start anytime from 5.30pm onwards and can cater to women's groups, book clubs, social clubs, etc.

"Close to Christmas people are able to shop early and do their wrapping at the same time," Evelyn says.

■ Trade Aid Napier, 127 Hastings St. To book a shopping evening either email napier@tradeaid.org.nz or phone (06) 835 0877. For further information about Trade Aid or to shop online visit tradeaid.org.nz