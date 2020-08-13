Come along and see what the talented young people of Napier have been up to.

The Year 12 Art Expo at CAN showcases our next generation of creatives and their diverse work can be found all together at CAN for just two weeks from Friday, August 21. Cast your eyes over a wide range of media including photography, multi-media, design, painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

This year the Art Expo is proudly sponsored by the Hawke's Bay Art Society, and six of Napier's high schools' Year 12s' artwork will be on display until Thursday, September 3. The schools involved are Napier Boys', Napier Girls', Taradale, Tamatea, William Colenso and Sacred Heart.

Join them to show your support and celebrate at the official opening of the Expo on Friday, August 21, 4-6pm, where there will be a prizegiving for 'Best in Show' sponsored by Gordon Harris Art Supplies. All welcome and light refreshments will be served.

Opening on the same night, Friday, August 21, at 5pm-7pm is Lens on Poetry, an exhibition and collaboration in the Small Gallery, combining poems by Napier Live Poets with photography.

Poetry and photographs will be found hanging alongside each other, to create a visual-linguistic dialogue between each pair. It is hoped the work will reveal new truths and previously unknown histories of our city, with no limits or parameters on creativity.

Napier Live Poets is a friendly group that meets at CAN once a month to read and appreciate the written word in an 'open mic' situation. Inquiries can be made to Jeremy Roberts 021 0279 8395.

If you are a lover of cats and all things cuddly, make a point of visiting Judith Aitken's exhibition Pawsative Pastels in the CAN foyer for the month of August. Judith is a local artist who has been painting for 30 years, and a collection of her stunningly detailed pastels of cats and dogs is currently on display.

Jude's a keen photographer and paints from photos in pastels, watercolours and acrylic, specialising in pastels drawing people, pets and cars. She especially has a predilection for cats and a talent for portraying their individual personalities. All of Judith's work is for sale at very reasonable prices, so pop in and snap up one of her beautiful works or commission her to paint your fur baby.

Calling all Hawke's Bay Artists – here is an opportunity just for you. The next community art exhibition for you to enter is at CAN is CANdid-50 which will be on display in October, during the Harcourt's Hawke's Bay Arts Festival.

All Hawke's Bay Artists are invited to submit up to three images of one piece of work in any media, for selection by the well respected and experienced Hawke's Bay based selector Roy Dunningham.

In total 50 works will be selected for the exhibition, which will be displayed in the beautiful Main Gallery from Thursday, October 8, during the Harcourt's Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, including the exciting Nuit Blanc; Art after Dark event on Saturday, October 17 and during the Hawke's Bay Art Trail weekend of October 24 and 25 (Labour weekend) when typically Napier visitor numbers swell as tourists are drawn to the region.

So get your skates on and download the entry form and T&C from the CAN website: http://www.thecan.co.nz/can-listings/call-for-artists/ with a deadline of 11 September 2020. Alternatively pick up a form from the CAN foyer next time you come in to have a look around.

■ Lisa Feyen is the general manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Free entry. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook or www.thecan.co.nz

At the time of writing, all events and workshops at CAN are planned to go ahead at alert level 2. Please keep a close eye on the Facebook page for Creative Arts Napier for updates should the alert level change. Hand sanitiser and the CAN signing in QR Code are available at the gallery, so please show your support and pay us a visit; it's easy to maintain social distancing while enjoying the gorgeous display of Hawke's Bay art.