After months of lockdown and constraints on their activities, the Napier Pipe Band is presenting its first public performance since March.

The community focused band will be holding a concert at St Paul's Church, Tennyson St, on Sunday, August 2.

President Julie Baxter says it's great to be able to get the band out in public once again.

"While in lockdown we were able to stay connected by practising online, although nothing beats the real thing. All members are looking forward to being in the same space together playing our instruments and entertaining the public."

The band will be playing well known melodies such as Highland Cathedral, Amazing Grace, Scotland the Brave and The Green Hills of Tyrol. New tunes will also feature, enhanced by the amazing acoustics the Church delivers, Julie says.

"These tunes are always on people's request lists and we enjoy playing them,"

The entertainment starts at 2pm. Entry is by gold coin donation. Light refreshments will be provided.

"All band members look forward to seeing you there."