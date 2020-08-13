Three families grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic provide the storyline of William Colenso College's original show Kia ora Corona.

The 90-minute production – a medley of drama, dance and music – was co-written by Year 13 student Ella Riddiford and music teacher Janneke de Jong.

College head of performing arts Leah Kersey says the school productions were always designed to be something students could relate to and Kia ora Corona was "about their own experiences".

Janneke says the story balances humour and drama with the seriousness of the pandemic and its global death toll. The humorous sections will include guest appearance from life-size cutouts of Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield, who have both been invited to the show. Unfortunately neither can attend but Dr Bloomfield sent the school a note explaining he had prior commitments in Wellington.

"I know William Colenso College - I was born in Napier and lived in Maraenui until I was 6, and very good friends of ours who we visited every holidays lived on Arnold St right next to the college!," he wrote.

"I wish you all the very best for the production, and would love to see any footage of it - do let me know where I might see that in due course."

Leah says their life-size Dr Bloomfield features in a musical number and people "might be surprised what a graceful dancer he turns out to be".

Kia ora Corona's representation of the global pandemic has been partly informed by William Colenso's cohort of international students.

The 40-strong cast includes five teens from Japan and Vietnam and a group of nine Brazilian students which took part in a preview performance of some numbers from the show before they flew home in July.

■ Kia ora Corona at William Colenso College, August 26 and 27, 7pm. Tickets $15, from the school office on Arnold St, Napier.